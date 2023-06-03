NI summer music playlist: Some sunny tunes celebrating our musical talent

With Northern Ireland basking in the middle of some sunny weather, here’s a summer listening playlist that doubles as a bright reminder of our own musical talent.

BALCONY SUNRISE

Sunset Drive / Beach Days

Balcony Sunrise is David Ferris, a North Down native who makes blissful, sun-kissed instrumentals. His tunes are used by TikTok fans to soundtrack international scenes of joy. Balcony Sunrise is not ashamed of musical tags like chillwave and synthwave, while his childhood immersion in the family Dire Straits records is reflected in the twang of his Fender Stratocaster guitar. If Miami Vice had been filmed at the Pickie Pool in Bangor, it might have sounded like this. Sunset Drive was a recent release and it’s a great opener for our poolside soundtrack, but slap on extra sunscreen for a midsummer follow-up, Beach Days.

LEMONADE SHOELACE

I Think My Heart Is Set on You

Lemonade Shoelace is another artist that’s custom-made for the shiny days, when the weather suits his clothes and the bucket hat is worn with pride. Ruairí Richman has assembled his early work on an EP, Do Whatever Makes You Happy and the mood is keen and optimistic. On the track, I Think My Heart Is Set on You, he’s trying to organise a date on the moon. You half-believe that he might just manage it.

SAINT SISTER

Karaoke Song (Arveene mix)

A lovely version of the Saint Sister favourite, taken to the sweetest places by Dublin DJ and remixer Arveene Juthan. The song was always about being lost in music and now it has the lightness and the sway to transport you from the karaoke stage back to the sun lounger.

FERNA

Open Up

Ferna explored a lot of emotional places on her debut album, Understudy. The record starts with Open Up, a call for us to be receptive and ready for joyful possibilities. Ferna sounds a little hesitant at the start of this song, but the shimmering music carries us to the threshold of a better day.

HEART SHAPED

Felt

Heart Shaped is a lesser known act, but Felt is an impressive song with jangling guitar and a big, yearning chorus that reminds us of the first Pillow Queens album. The multi-skilled artist Kendall Bousquet is based in Belfast, but the story goes back to her early years in Houston,Texas. Her tunes also carry fascinating strains of Cumbia and Tejano music.

RYAN VAIL

Silhouette

Electronic artist Ryan Vail has been less prolific with his music of late. Much of his media work has focused on the surf scene and large-scale light installations, but it’s a pleasure to hear him return with solo work. Silhouette has much of the satisfying, soulful character of deep house music, but his personal take is exceptional.

WINNIE AMA

Don’t Worry (speed up remix)

The original version of Don’t Worry was slow and reassuring. Winnie Ama is a great student of jazz and R&B and her style has always been about the little rewards. This remix of the song has sped up the beats, meaning that the vocals are now pitched higher. It sounds a little strange at first, but not unpleasant.

MOONBOOT

To U

Skittery soul-jazz from Belfast that might please fans of the Style Council. Early days, but a passable bid for a long, hot summer.

THE FLORENTINAS

Miami

They’re starting to get a bit of traction after a few tentative years. Miami is an indie ballad with a billowing refrain that may endear them to daytime radio and dusky festival scenes when the hands are all raised high.

ALICIA RAYE

Sun

Alicia Raye has connections to Belfast, Drogheda and Cameroon, where she was born. She has raised her profile with collective projects, like the Alphabet mixtape, which involved other urban artists such as Jordan Adetunji. Dedicated Alicia fans might want to playlist the recent track, Emotional, but we’ve chosen Sun for obvious, seasonal reasons.

JEALOUS OF THE BIRDS

Morse Code

Jealous Of the Birds have just released an album called Hinterland, which plots the highpoints and anxieties of a very gifted writer. Morse Codes is an uplifting moment that causes the author to exclaim, “you are alive”. The smiling listener might agree.

BECKY MCNEICE

Phases

This has been a hugely productive year for Becky, with a run of tremendous tracks and the afterglow of playlist interest from the likes of French Vogue and H&M. Her vocals are assured and the productions are credible. New song Phases has a lot of the emotional qualities that made Arlo Parks such a winning artist.

CALM, JIMI TENOR

Time & Space (The Vendetta Suite remix)

Calm is from Japan and Jimi Tenor is a legend from Finland. Their collaboration is up to expectations but a remix from Ards artist The Vendetta Suite brings the additional magic dust. Another reason to listen back to The Vendetta Suite’s excellent album, The Kempe Stone Portal.

CONCHÚR WHITE

Atonia

Conchúr has released several tracks since leaving the Silences but Atonia is an important departure for the singer. It’s his first single on the highly coveted record label Bella Union and is possibly the best song ever about sleep paralysis. A big album will follow in 2024.

LIPGLOSS

Better Off This Way

Belfast is currently mad for eighties shoegaze music and while the act LipGloss is at a slight remove to that scene, they do make swooning, textured sounds that will file nicely with your old records by the Cocteau Twins and My Bloody Valentine. A good thing, of course.

THIS SHIP ARGO

Half-ban

Half-ban is one of the best moments from the album, Flowers, Sparks, Fires. It’s got vintage synth atmospheres, a plaintive vocal from Aileen McKenna and a title that has something to do with her efforts to learn Korean.

SASHA SAMARA

Under My Skin

Sasha’s new record is another swing away from her acoustic, ukulele origins and a confident bid for electro-pop domination.

GILMORE

Who Is Benny Harvey?

Gilmore plays drums for Lemonade Shoelace but is also an assured DJ and solo composer. This is a track from his Electric Tears EP, which borrows from classic forms like drum & bass plus squelching acid house.

HANNAH PEEL, MANCHESTER COLLECTIVE

Neon 1: Shinjuku

Hannah Peel has an output that’s ceaseless and inspiring. This commissioned piece with the Manchester Collective is an orchestrated vision of Tokyo after dark, lit up and mesmeric and featuring actual sounds from Shinjuku Station.

CHALK

Conditions

Profiled in last week’s music page, Chalk have a brilliant grasp of menace and stress in their work. But the track Conditions finds a rare beauty at the end of the night, raving and wide-eyed. Sunglasses on, this summer party has been a special one.​

To access this playlist on Spotify, click here