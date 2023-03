Rivalries were (usually) put aside for a pint or two

I got a phone call on Monday from some of my Dungiven teammates wanting to know if I was getting the 212 to Maghera for the Watty Graham celebrations. The 212 is the Londonderry/Derry Belfast express bus, aka The Maiden City Flyer. It is called the Maiden City Flyer for ecumenical reasons. Even bus names in the North are political.