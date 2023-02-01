No matters arising as lack of Executive leaves us in limbo
We’re missing the target on the Climate Change Act
Belfast Telegraph
It’s been just short of a year since the resignation of the First Minister Paul Givan. As we all know, his resignation triggered the collapse of the Executive and brought about an Assembly election in May, after which the DUP refused to elect a Speaker as part of their protest against the Northern Ireland Protocol. Since the Assembly elections, there have been five attempts to restore a crumbled Executive, all of which have failed.