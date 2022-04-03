No one wants to return to Northern Ireland’s dark days

The clocks went forward a week ago but I couldn’t shake off the feeling that the calendar had already gone backwards long before last Sunday.

For the last month has seen the world hurtling back in time to darker depressing days, not just in Ukraine and in other world trouble spots, but here in Northern Ireland too.

Obviously Russia’s invasion of its neighbour has been the starkest reminder of an era which should have been part of all our yesterday’s not our todays or tomorrows.

And while there were more positive noises coming out of the so-called peace negotiations in Turkey during the week, the sights and sounds coming from the continuing Russian missile strikes against Ukraine, proved that Putin’s actions were speaking louder than the words of his envoys in Istanbul.

And as if watching the aftermath of the bombing raids and listening to Vladimir Putin’s threats from Moscow wasn’t bad enough, his American presidential counterpart Joe Biden weighed in with the sort of sabre rattling that was a chilling flashback to the Cold War and risked raising already enflamed tensions.

Trying to flex his military muscles by saying America was deploying thousands of troops in and around Russia’s borders was the sort of rhetoric that could have sent the already clearly unstable Putin right over the edge.

Biden’s comments in Poland were echoes of president George Bush’s State of the Nation Address after 9/11 in New York, 2000, when he announced he was going to wage war on the nations from which the World Trade Centre bombings emanated.

And we all know what a disaster that Bush’s onslaughts were.

Adding to the mix of that mad old, bad world feeling last week came North Korea’s gleeful claim to have launched a new long-range ‘monster missile’.

South Korea responded by saying that Kim Jung-un had actually test-fired a less powerful, but still lethal, missile but they couldn’t offer an explanation about the lies.

And you only have to look at websites which monitor what’s happening in other parts of the world to see that things aren’t looking good in the likes of Yemen, Afghanistan, Ethiopia Mexico, Sri Lanka, Syria and Libya, conflicts which currently barely get a look-in on the news agendas because of Ukraine.

And what about little old Northern Ireland? The clocks here have almost gone into meltdown as we race back to the follies of the past.

The UVF, who one minute try to persuade people they want to leave terror behind, were being accused by police last week of showing their true colours by disrupting a peace-building meeting in north Belfast with a bomb hoax.

The alert not only meant that the Republic’s Foreign Affairs minister Simon Coveney had to flee, but also shamefully forced a grieving family to say farewell to a loved one at a funeral service in a car park, away from the sanctity of the church where the service should have been held.

Loyalists have also been demonstrating their disdain for the very essence of democracy by attacking its very core, the electoral process with the burning of election posters which have been appearing in the run-up to the May 5 Assembly polls.

And it wasn’t just their foes that they attacked.

Unionist leader Doug Beattie’s office in Portadown was targeted because he’d said he wouldn’t attend anti-Protocol rallies which he feared could could further tensions in Northern Ireland.

Almost raising a chuckle around the same time however were the chuckies from Sinn Fein.

In a move which would have been funny if things weren’t so serious, the party saw fit, without any hint of irony, to hold an election launch in Belfast’s Europa Hotel which their erstwhile friends in the IRA had tried repeatedly to bomb out of existence during the Troubles.

During the week here some clocks seemed to stand still as Westminster’s pledges to introduce Irish language legislation were parked until after the election.

But then it emerged that another sticking point was that nationalists were opposing the use of the word ‘British’ in the title of an Ulster Scots’ commissioner who’s due to be appointed.

On a happier note, one bit of language I enjoyed last week was captured in a recorded telecommunications message to anyone trying to ring phone numbers in Ukraine last week.

The woman said: “Because of the war in Ukraine the telephone lines are cut off. If you are ringing from Russia go f*** yourself.”