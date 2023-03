Partition was more than a political and geographical divide; it cost both lives and livelihoods, says Professor Diane Urquhart

Historic: King George V and Queen Mary at Belfast City Hall for the opening of the first Ulster Parliament in June 1921. (Picture by Alamy)

The partition of Ireland was never put to the electorate. It might, therefore, be presumed that partition was foisted on Ireland by a post-war coalition government, headed by David Lloyd George, keen to settle the long-standing “Irish problem” by any means.