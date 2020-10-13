Nolan should be pointing fingers at Executive over Covid mixed messages

Stephen Nolan has rightly made the political establishment squirm at times by holding them accountable, notably for their RHI antics. But his recent actions, challenging students and punters on the street about masks, points the finger in the wrong direction.

I firmly believe that people should wear masks as a basic act of solidarity to help stop the spread of this virus, and that those spreading ludicrous anti-mask sentiments are betraying health workers on the front line. We cannot, however, forget or forgive the role of the Executive in muddying the waters.

First, they argued against the need to wear masks at all, denying their efficacy. They dragged their heels when bus drivers, retail workers, and trade unions called for masks to be mandatory in workplaces. They refused repeatedly, when I asked them in the Assembly, to provide free masks for the public.

Prominent members of Executive parties even took delight in mocking people for wearing masks.

Now they blame the latest surge in cases on individuals who did not wear a mask or wash their hands enough, belying the real cause: throwing open the door to hospitality, workplaces and schools without the ability to social distance, without an effective test and trace system, and before it was necessary with the furlough scheme still in place.

This mixed messaging has been thematic in the Executive’s approach and it has undoubtedly had an impact on public adherence to regulations. It is unsurprising that recent polls printed in the Belfast Telegraph show plummeting support for leaders of the two biggest parties.

Staff and residents in care homes have felt abandoned. Workers in meat plants were forced to walk out of unsafe workplaces while every measure of safety was taken at Stormont. Black Lives Matter protesters were criminalised for distanced gathering, while the concerns of teachers and school workers about crowding have been ignored.

The public sees through attempts to shift blame onto individuals. They recognise that their efforts almost halted the spread of the virus, and that political decision-making has led to a surge with a higher rate of infection than Trump's America. We’re staring into a dangerous winter.

To meet this challenge we need clear messaging and a Zero-Covid approach. We should take hope from New Zealand for what is possible with an all-island approach and, in the absence of a vaccine, it is the only way to deal a hammer blow to the virus.

This will require an emergency injection of funding, and the furlough scheme should be expanded and improved so that any worker who needs it can avail of it - even those the Tory government don’t deem ‘viable’. Those who say the money is not there are lying. Billionaires like Branson have increased their wealth during the pandemic. An emergency wealth tax would allow the health service, workers and the self-employed to get through this crisis.

The alternative - an endless cycle of lockdown and release in an attempt to live with this virus - is unacceptable and would do more damage to health and the economy in the long run.