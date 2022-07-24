Northern Ireland is in a league of its own when it comes to producing top talent

Rory may have missed out, but we’re still punching well above our weight

It wasn’t until victory became impossible for Rory McIlroy near the end at St Andrew’s last week that the penny dropped, even if a winning shot didn’t.

The crowd’s somewhat muted reaction to Cameron Smith’s triumph in the Open told the story of their disappointment that the Holywood golfer had fallen just short of glory.

What it also proved was that Rory is, without doubt, the most popular golfer on Earth, no matter the result.

But what also struck me was that despite its tiny size and small population, Northern Ireland is in a world of its own when it comes to the best of the best, or at least being a major player in so many walks of life. Just think about it. Snooker’s biggest draw for two decades was Alex Higgins, the people’s champion, and though his behaviour was at times reprehensible, it didn’t stop thousands of fans idolising him.

We also gave the world motorbike legends the Dunlops and Jonathan Rea, as well as boxing star Carl Frampton.

Then there’s football, where there’s no question that George Best was one of the most gifted players on the planet.

He and Higgy were born just a few years and only a few miles apart.

Up the road from Bestie’s Cregagh estate, Van Morrison, one of the world’s most enduring singer-songwriters, was born less than a year before George.

Don’t forget that the world-famous flautist James Galway is a Belfast man, while in the movies there are few busier actors than Ballymena’s Liam Neeson.

Sir Kenneth Branagh, from north Belfast, has more Oscar and Bafta awards and nominations to his name than most thespians could dream about, while Ciaran Hinds, from the same neck of the woods, was also in the reckoning for an Academy Award this year.

Jamie Dornan is another local actor who’s in big demand, while America-based Roma Downey, from Derry/Londonderry, is one of the wealthiest women in the rich lists every year.

But it’s not just the people who appear on screen who have Northern Irish connections.

Look at the car that pops into many people’s minds when they’re asked to name the most celebrated vehicular star in movie history.

Alongside the Batmobile and James Bond’s Aston Martin DB5 in the top five, you’ll invariably find the Dunmurry-manufactured DeLorean DMC-12, which earned its stripes in the Back to the Future films.

Moving from dry land to the water, the Titanic is the most famous ship of all time and helped to launch one of the biggest box office hits ever.

Titanic Belfast has been voted the world’s top tourist attraction and, along with the amazing Giant’s Causeway, draws in thousands of visitors every week.

Not far away, day-trippers also branch out for the Dark Hedges near Armoy because of their fleeting appearance in the cult HBO series Game of Thrones, which is one of the biggest TV shows of all time and was mostly shot in Northern Ireland.

Back to music, and in the realms of rock there have been few more esteemed guitarists than the late Rory Gallagher, Gary Moore and Henry McCullough.

Def Leppard’s Vivian Campbell, from Lisburn, is another celebrated axeman.

While it may be a more tenuous link, one of rock’s most famed anthems, Stairway to Heaven, was given its first public airing in the Ulster Hall in Belfast, where there’s a plaque in memory of pop music’s record-breaker Ruby Murray, also from Belfast, who once had five singles in the top 20 at the same time.

Of course, the Donegall Road singer’s name is now Cockney rhyming slang for a curry — the ultimate level of fame.

A right balls-up from former cricketer McCallan

Cricket fans were taking the mick out of former Ireland star turned TV commentator Kyle McCallan for not taking the mic last week.

Kyle dropped a clanger during the broadcast of the first T20 international between Ireland and New Zealand at Stormont.

When the live camera went to him, he was manfully trying to explain the intricacies of spin bowling, but the only problem was that he was using both hands to do so and he’d set his microphone down in front of him so viewers couldn’t hear a word.

Co-commentator George Harper laughed and, handing him the mic, said: “You might need this, Kyle.”

The coverage and the fine weather enticed me to go to Stormont for the second T20 game, my first international for decades, since the days at Ormeau where the greatest Australian cricketer of all time Richie Benaud was captaining the visitors. Some years later I thought about making a career in cricket as a scorer, the bloke who keeps a record of every ball in every over.

I did the job for the Ulster and Irish Schools teams. I was also offered work by the BBC and there was the possibility of finding employment in England with a county side.

My parents, however, weren’t bowled over by the idea.

Sammy's full of hot air

It’s no laughing matter when the often-ridiculed Jeremy Corbyn finds you amusing for all the wrong reasons.

The former Labour leader appeared to be shaking his head in disbelief as he sat behind Sammy Wilson in the House of Commons last week listening to the DUP MP letting rip about people getting overheated by the heatwave in England.

Sammy, who has long opposed the very notion of man-made climate change and the costs devoted to tackling it, said not everyone should indulge in what he described as “heatwave hysteria”.

His message seemed to be, go sit in the shade, have a cold drink and cool off. Sadly, they weren’t possibilities for English homeowners whose houses were burning down on the afternoon Mr Wilson was raising temperatures.

I need a new Prime suspect

Bangor reader Alan Shaw asks who am I going to write about now that Boris Johnson, the man that has helped me filled so many column inches, has resigned as Prime Minister?

Johnson’s Westminster farewell was to parrot Arnold Schwarzenegger’s ‘Hasta la vista, baby’ catchphrase. He didn’t say I’ll be back. And hopefully he won’t be.