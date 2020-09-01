Northern Ireland should be leading the way in the outcomes we secure for local victims, argues First Minister Arlene Foster

Kate Carroll following her husband Stephen’s coffin in 2009. He was murdered while on duty in 2009

Every crime is wrong and should be punished but there are certain offences that are particularly repugnant and demand tougher custodial sentences. These include attacks, sometimes deadly, against public servants such as police and prison officers or our frontline health staff.