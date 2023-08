Victims’ families still living with horror of bomb 25 years later

Gearoid Doherty, who lost his brother Oran in the bombing, and son Daithi placing a flower during last week's memorial service (PA)

Watching the moving memorial services last week marking the 25th anniversary of the Omagh bombing and seeing the pain still etched on the faces of the victims’ families must have catapulted thousands of people back to that horrendous day.