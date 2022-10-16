'Ooh, ah, up the ‘Ra' is sung almost like a new national anthem across Ireland... songs of the saddos won't be easily binned

IRA chants overshadowed win, hurt victims and shut down debate over all-island team

After the republican chanting at Hampden Park, I can’t see anyone rushing out with a new play called A Night in October as a follow-up to A Night in November, about the loyalist hate-fest at Windsor Park in 1993.

But nearly 30 years on from that night of shame for Northern Ireland football, the Republic’s women players stirred up controversy after their vital World Cup qualifier.

Singing “Ooh, ah, up the ‘Ra” after their win may have been a moment of madness, but it was still a disgraceful show of insensitivity that managed the impossible feat of diverting the news focus away from the unspeakable tragedy in Creeslough just a few days earlier.

The chanting in the dressing room also overshadowed the moving tribute paid to the town and the victims by the Donegal-born player Amber Barrett.

The girl from Milford, which is only a short distance from Creeslough, where her grandparents were born and bred, spoke from the heart as she dedicated her winning goal over Scotland to the “10 beautiful souls” who perished in the explosion at the petrol station shop.

Her impromptu words and the Republic’s tremendous win over the Scots should have written all the headlines.

But no. Just minutes after Amber’s interview, the euphoric ladies of the Irish team were celebrating the victory in their dressing room with their pro-IRA chant.

Manager Vera Pauw

One of the footballers streamed it online, angering many unionists and victims of IRA violence.

Quite properly, the Football Association of Ireland and the ladies quickly apologised, but others used the critical response to the chanting to put the boot into people who were offended by it, and there were claims that there had been faux outrage from “cranks”.

But the dismissal of the hurt felt by many folk was an added insult that demonstrated scant regard for the undoubted pain the video caused.

However, lets not forget — and how could we? — that sectarianism is, of course, a sick ‘game’ of two halves.

Just think back to the abhorrent mocking of Michaela McAreavey’s murder by Orangemen in June.

Last week I also heard a small section of Linfield fans at a game in Coleraine giving voice to sectarian songs like the Billy Boys, which was all the more reprehensible because the team is so mixed nowadays.

But the singers of that trash were supporters on the terraces, not supposed role models on the field like the Irish girls, who really should have known better no matter how high they were on adrenaline after their historic victory.

However, the unmistakeable reality is that “Ooh, ah, up the ‘Ra” — a line from the Wolfe Tones’ Celtic Symphony — is sung almost like a new national anthem, not just at the band’s concerts but at gatherings across the island.

What is significant is that many of the chanters recorded on videos that were proudly shared on social media were young folk who didn’t live through the Troubles.

Orangemen mocking the murder of Michaela McAreavey

Maybe I’m naive, but if they had experienced the terror, I don’t think they would be so quick to support the IRA, just as I don’t believe everyone in the Billy Boy brigade would really want to be up to their knees in Fenian blood.

However, the truth is that the songbooks of the saddos on both sides won’t be easily despatched to the dustbins just because politicians, clerics, victims’ families and ordinary people condemn the bile.

Knowing the whataboutery of Northern Ireland’s two tribes, I confidently predict that we can expect more of the same — and worse.

What’s also certain is that the chanting at Hampden will silence the debate over a united Irish football team for some time to come.

*****

Lansbury and Gallagher’s Cork connection

You’d never imagine that Murder She Wrote star Angela Lansbury and blues legend Rory Gallagher had anything in common.

But you would be wrong. For I can tell you they were both obsessed with the beautiful town of Ballycotton in Co Cork.

On a holiday there a few years back, I was amazed to discover the TV star, who died last week, had a stunning mansion in the town.

Angela obviously had a special affinity with Ireland. Her mother was the actress Moyna Macgill, formerly Charlotte Lillian McIldowie, who was born in Belfast.

I didn’t see Angela, but locals talked of how she lived quietly, how she did her shopping in the nearby town of Coyne and walked happily for hours on an invigorating cliff path.

Not long afterwards, Rory’s brother Donal told me that he also had a home in Ballycotton, and that by coincidence his gifted sibling loved strolling along the coastal walk, where he was inspired to write two of his finest songs, A Million Miles Away and Lost at Sea.

The records don’t show if Angela and Rory ever met on their danders or if they ever encountered Johnny Depp or Marlon Brando when they shot a never-completed movie in Ballycotton in the 90s.

*****

I shed a tear for Creeslough

My sister has a house just a few miles from Creeslough, so my family know that sublime part of Donegal well.

Two of my sister’s neighbours were just minutes away from where the explosion happened, tragically ending the lives of 10 people in an instant.

Even irregular visitors like me were in and out of the petrol station all the time.

I first got to know Creeslough in the 70s, when I wrote about how the beautiful St Michael’s church, where so many of the recent funerals have been held, was designed by the prolific Derry architect Liam McCormick.

More recently, I wrote about how much her Creeslough birthplace meant to the late Belfast-based singer Bridie Gallagher, whose name appears on the village welcome signs that were filmed by the world’s TV crews.

*****

Another DUP disaster

DESPITE campaigning for the decommissioning of terrorist weapons, the DUP continues to shoot itself in the foot.

The decision, later reversed, to bar a freelance journalist from its party conference was bad enough, but the statement ‘explaining’ the move — suggesting the reporter could have watched a livestream instead — was almost risible.