Our fear is that no one will be held to account

We weren’t the first local journalists to have our livelihoods threatened by police — but we must be the last.

The late Liam Clarke, Kathryn Johnston and Suzanne Breen each experienced what we have come through in the past two years.

Today, journalists in Belfast are still being threatened by paramilitaries. The PSNI have done little to investigate one threat to rape the child of a female journalist.

Almost 20 years after the journalist Martin O’Hagan was murdered by loyalists, his killers have yet to face justice.

Yet the threat against us emanated from the PSNI itself.

They raided our homes and offices and arrested us in front of our families and our neighbours in an operation designed to send a chill factor through local journalism, to send the message: “investigate legacy issues and this is what can happen to you.”

It is a huge relief for ourselves and our families that this nightmare has now finally been ended.

It has ended only because we launched a Judicial Review from the cells we were held in on August 31, 2018. We took the decision to stand up to the police, to force them to defend their egregious attack on our journalism, our company and our families.

We fought this case to protect press freedom and the right for journalists to be allowed to do their jobs, free from state persecution and threat.

However, it is deeply disturbing that we have had to literally drag police kicking and screaming through endless court hearings.

At every turn police have attempted to block and frustrate any early resolution to this case.

What we have endured in the past couple of years has given us an insight into the trauma that has been inflicted on victims of the Troubles who have had to resort to the courts to seek truth but are frustrated by tactics deployed by the State to ensure a resolution is delayed and the answers they seek held beyond their reach. We salute those families for their integrity and determination.

We are humbled by the support and friendship of the Loughinisland victims who themselves have had shown incredible tenacity in their own search for the truth. They are simply inspiring.

Millions of pounds of taxpayers’ money was wasted on our arrests and the PSNI’s utterly futile legal challenge to defend their unlawful actions.

But who in the PSNI is going to be held to account for our unlawful arrests? Who thought it appropriate to arrest two journalists simply for doing their job? While grossly insulting the Loughinisland families by not going after those who murdered their loved ones, despite the “treasure trove” of evidence that is still available today.

We fear that no one will be held to account. It seems to be the way we do business in this part of the world.

Amnesty International’s Patrick Corrigan has called on the Northern Ireland Police Board to examine our case, to ensure that no other journalist is unlawfully arrested.

We fully support that call.