Our public transport is lagging behind… and we’re paying for it

Northern Ireland has one of the highest levels of car dependency in the UK

It may come as a surprise to some people how little the cost of petrol has actually reduced car use in the UK. Despite record pump prices, car travel remains at 95% of pre-pandemic levels.

It feels like the number of cars on the road should have dropped by more than 5%, but this figure could reveal the reason why people are so reliant on their cars for travel: a lack of alternatives.

Electric cars are still too expensive to afford. Public transport also remains inaccessible for some people living in rural parts of Northern Ireland, or even the wider Belfast area.

Of course, there have been some steps in the right direction, such as Translink announcing a freeze on its fares back in February to help people with rising living costs. However, in comparison with other countries, public transport is still very expensive and unreliable.

Contrary to what some politicians would have us believe, it’s not a case of just putting up with high prices or a lack of routes. We only need to look to other countries to see why.

Take Spain as an example. To tackle the cost-of-living crisis, the Spanish government announced free rail travel from September until the end of 2022 for short- to medium-distance journeys. Of course, ambitious policies cost money and the government are taxing the windfall profits from banks and energy companies to fund this.

Redirecting the vast profits of energy companies into public transport helps to ease the financial burden on households, and it is therefore unsurprising that this scheme has already proved extremely popular with people.

Maybe paying nothing sounds like too much of a utopia for some, and while it seems unlikely that the UK Government would even come close to replicating this free travel scheme, Germany is another example of a country heavily discounting public transport to tackle inflation. Germany launched a three-month-long scheme in June, offering passengers unlimited travel across the country for only €9 (£7.70) a month. It’s not 100% discounted tickets, but it is far more than what we have here.

There is no denying that making public transport free would not come with a cost. For this reason, we could start with a partial reduction, like in Germany. It’s not a case of ‘all or nothing’ and, although it was Spain’s free rail travel announcement that grabbed people’s attention, it is important to note that Spain did not go from zero to 100 either. Transport tickets were already being discounted at 30%.

Rather than talk about cutting taxes and scrapping the green energy levy — neither of which will help people to pay their bills — it would make much more sense for Rishi Sunak or Liz Truss to offer heavily discounted public transport.

The UK already has some of the highest train fares in Europe, and for people making their daily commute it is often cheaper and more convenient to drive. This is especially the case for Northern Ireland, which has the highest levels of car dependency in the UK.

Part of the subtext to Spain’s public transport announcement is the recognition that the cost-of-living crisis is making it substantially harder for people to make greener, more ethical choices.

Some environmentally responsible behaviours are much more expensive, and although renewable energy, such as solar and wind, is now cheaper than fossil fuels, this requires an upfront cost.

Everyone wants to do the right thing, but I think it is important to recognise that, without proper government support and redistribution of profits, sustainable behaviours (like opting for public transport) will only be an option for the privileged few.

Rather than making people feel guilty every time they get behind the wheel, politicians need to ease the financial burden of public transport by introducing incentives that benefit everyone — not compromising the climate and not transferring the costs to ordinary people.

All of this lies within the realm of possibility and just looking at a map of the Irish railway network in 1920 versus 2020 shows how quickly things can change.

In 1920, Ireland benefited from a very advanced railway system that connected cities with smaller towns and villages.

This was also the case for most countries in Europe in the early 20th century.

However, many of these railways across Ireland were shut down in the ’60s and ’70s to create room for cars.

Sometimes, it takes longer to piece things back together than to undo them. Strengthening and enhancing our public transport will be a lengthy process, but it is an investment we must make.

For instance, free public transport introduced as a singular policy — without action to improve infrastructure and routes — would be useless, because rural communities would still have to drive miles before they even reach the nearest station. This would mean that only city-dwellers would benefit from free travel.

Connectivity and accessibility must therefore be considered alongside cost when it comes to improving public transport.

Yet, our government aren’t talking about any of them. Where Germany, Spain and other countries have developed some sort of common position on transport to help people with energy costs, the UK isn’t even having a conversation about it.

We’re lagging behind — and people are paying for it.

And to anyone who claims that ‘it’s too late to act’, my question would be: too late for who?

It wasn’t too late for Spain — and it is certainly not too late for the millions of households waiting for the promise of a policy that will actually help them with their bills.