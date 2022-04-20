Out of sight, out of mind attitude won’t save our Blue Planet

We are still to see real change take hold in marine climate solutions

The common phrase ‘out of sight, out of mind’ seems to be the driving spirit behind social attitudes towards two environmental problems: waste and pollution. ‘Out of sight, out of mind’ contributes to an ‘othering’ of environmental problems like waste.

Once we discard waste and it is no longer visible, we can dismiss it as ‘someone else’s problem’. Paradoxically, this means that individuals or countries who have generated the least waste are often tasked with the duty of getting rid of it.

This is deeply unfair, and reveals a need for ‘out of sight, out of mind’ attitudes to be addressed and re-corrected through public communications and education.

However, at its most basic, ‘out of sight, out of mind’ attitudes are simply inaccurate. Waste is never completely ‘out of sight’.

Documentaries like ‘Blue Planet’ clearly demonstrate this, showing us how waste will reappear in new forms – even after it has been discarded. Waste reappears on our coastlines, in our cities, on our plates and even in our lungs.

Emerging data on micro plastics (fragments of plastic less than 5mm in length) also reveals how no one is untouched by this issue. Indeed, the average person consumes five grams of micro plastics every week: the equivalent size of a credit card.

What is more concerning is that, earlier this month, micro plastics were discovered in people’s lungs for the first time. While the impact of micro plastics in the human body is yet unknown, I would hazard a guess that plastic particles found in human blood cannot be a good thing.

Critically, plastic pollution is directly tied to the climate emergency that is destroying our oceans. Following the release of ‘Blue Planet’ in 2017, public awareness of marine pollution has significantly increased. Yet, we are still to see real change take hold.

For me, one of the next steps in the environmental agenda is integrating the ocean into dialogues about climate change. Rainforests are often described as ‘lungs of the earth’, but equally, the ocean represents a huge life support system for us all.

The ocean covers 71% planet, creates every second breath we take, and provides protein for many living creatures on the planet – whether you choose to eat fish or not.

The ocean also harbours powerful climate change solutions because of its ability to sequester carbon. Many extraordinary habitats and ecosystems are found in our oceans, like kelp and seagrass, yet the average person knows very little about the value that they provide.

Even in international treaties and reports like the IPCC, the ocean functions as a sort of footnote. We acknowledge its relevance, but we do not actively develop the ways in which it can generate literal waves of environmental change and transformation.

The vastness of the ocean opens space for potential and possibility, but in some ways, this same vastness presents a challenge.

The sheer size of the ocean could be a reason that marine climate solutions remain relatively under-researched and under-explored.

For example, while the world is aligning around a target of protecting 30% of the world’s oceans by 2030, there is ongoing debate about what ‘protected’ means.

Oceans also extend beyond natural jurisdictions, raising questions for policy-makers about what parts belong to which countries.

For me, the magnitude and complexity of this issue only demonstrates the urgent need for effective marine management and governance.

In Northern Ireland – where we currently fail to meet legal water quality standards – this effective management is lacking. Each year, seven million tonnes of raw sewage are dumped into our local rivers and seas.

Zero of Northern Ireland’s 496 rivers, lakes and coastal waters are classed as ‘good overall status’.

Crucially, Northern Ireland has no marine protected areas (MPAs). This not only prevents us from protecting ocean and marine life, it also prevents us from tackling the industries which flood our waterways with fertilisers, pathogens and chemicals.

This pollution not only disseminates the environment, but also has detrimental effects on habitats and human health.

Ensuring that oceans become higher up on the environmental agenda requires cultural, behavioural and systemic change.

Oceans are already an emotive environment. Many people feel a deep connection to water, and spending time by the sea can be incredibly relaxing and restorative.

However, in many ways, we have failed to effectively communicate the importance of a healthy, thriving ocean. ‘Out of sight, out of mind’ attitudes mean that people living in urban areas may not feel directly impacted by issues like marine waste and pollution. However, these issues are universal and each of us will feel impacts – whether we live on the coast or not.

Coupled with behavioural and cultural shifts, we also need to see cascading commitments from policy-makers, business leaders and politicians.

We cannot litter pick our way out of this problem. Governments have a responsibility to implement robust legislation.

This means introducing more deposit return schemes or similar interventions that keep plastic in the economy rather than on our beaches. This means governments actively intervening in industry practices which destroy the ocean. This also means much stronger enforcement of marine protected areas.

To raise awareness about sewage pollution and water quality, environmental charity Surfers Against Sewage have organised 11 demonstrations across the UK on Saturday, April 23. In Belfast, a group will gather by the Salmon of Knowledge – an apt location – to campaign for stronger legislation around water quality and ocean recovery.

Ocean pollution and waste is putting the environment, ecosystems and human health at risk, and this is clearly a problem which political leaders can no longer ignore. ‘Out of sight, out of mind’ is not an option.