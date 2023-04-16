Over there, Joe? That’s those fools on the hill

As his advisors soon worked out, even razzmatazz of a presidential visit can’t whip our politicians into shape

It probably spoke volumes that the most powerful man in the UK couldn’t be bothered listening to the most powerful man in the world in Belfast last week.

Maybe Rishi Sunak stayed away from US President Joe Biden’s keynote address because he knew his truncated visit was destined to be something of a damp squib.

Not because the president wasn’t planning to try to say all the right, inoffensive things, but because the people he wanted to hear him weren’t in the right place, dormant Stormont.

This added up to Joe being on a hiding to nothing even before Air Force One had landed. Arlene Foster had already rubbished the president. Sammy Wilson, meanwhile, called him a republican and accused him of “interference”, which was a bit rich, given Biden’s promise of US financial assistance for Northern Ireland.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson tried to sound more reasonable but didn’t give anything away about what he really thought of the president’s words.

Privately, Biden’s advisers must have realised ages ago he would be wasting his time in Northern Ireland in the absence of the very institution the White House would have wanted to praise, Stormont.

Any notion of cancelling the trip to this side of the border was abandoned because that would have meant calling off his more eagerly-anticipated visit to find his roots in the Republic.

At Ulster University, few people could have found fault with the US president’s carefully measured but ultimately bland speech, which unsurprisingly lavished praise on the architects of the Good Friday Agreement and hailed the advances and advantages of peace.

But no matter what he had to say about the past, the present or the future, everyone knew the DUP was holding the whip hand over any return to Stormont.

The party hasn’t said an outright no to the new arrangements in the Windsor Framework that Biden backed to the hilt during his brief stop in Belfast.

But maybe that’s because they’re trying to find a way to say yes.

I’m told that next week’s commemorations at Queen’s University to mark the 25th anniversary of the peace deal could be significant, especially if Peter Robinson, who headed up the DUP’s framework panel, shows his cards.

Sources say he is still the main strategist of the party he once led and may be striving for a soft landing to ease the return of the DUP to Stormont.

Me? I’m a born-again sceptic, and the night before Biden’s address, I was privy to a sad little episode that played out not far from where the US president was staying.

A friend was on a bus that because of the security lockdown in the city centre had been diverted away from its normal route towards an area which would be perceived as loyalist or unionist.

The frustrated driver eventually got stuck in the gridlocked traffic in a district that would be perceived as republican or nationalist.

With his destination board indicating he was heading for ‘the other side’, the cautious driver removed the name of his final stop from the bus, just in case it drew unwanted attention.

Obviously, he would have felt compelled to do the same thing if his ‘Catholic’ bus had been stopped in a ‘Protestant’ area.

But isn’t what he did a sign, literally, of the truth that we’re nowhere near the end of our journey to a meaningful peace?

Fair play to the driver, mind you. As others in his position gave up and ushered their bewildered passengers off vehicles, he kept right on to the end of the road, and the side streets, to get folk home. There’s probably some sort of metaphor in there.

Hopefully the DUP can somehow be persuaded to get on board and overcome their dread of having Michelle O’Neill in the Stormont driving seat.

Joe Biden — © Getty Images

The IRA’s Teflon Don, nothing seemed to stick to Scap

Freddie Scappaticci was the elephant in the courtroom.

His name figured almost every day as a key figure during the 1991 trial of men accused of kidnapping IRA informer Sandy Lynch.

Scappaticci, who died last week, was said to be the leader of the IRA’s internal security unit, the so-called ‘nutting squad’ that interrogated suspected informers.

But journalists like me covering the trial couldn’t understand why Scappaticci wasn’t in the dock and why no questions were asked about why he wasn’t on trial.

At the end of the case, our inquiries were brushed aside, arousing suspicions that he had evaded justice by doing a deal.

Some years later it was reported that Scappaticci was the Army’s top agent in the IRA codenamed Stakeknife.

In December 2013, Willie Frazer invited me and a UTV crew to accompany another alleged Army spy, Sam Rosenfield (not his real name), when he tried to serve a summons on Scap as part of a legal action.

I watched as Rosenfield handed legal papers to an elderly man at Scap’s home in the Riverdale area of west Belfast, but he threw them on the ground, and the Frazer and Rosenfield show was over.

Kopping a dig in the bake

More power to Constantine Hatzidakis’s elbow.

The official appeared to strike Liverpool’s Andy Robertson during half-time in the game against Arsenal.

He later apologised and denied he had intended to make contact.

The FA has since announced the official will face no further action, after he was stood down for an investigation to be held.

Whatever the details of the allegations, for too long Premier League prima donnas have been hounding and harassing referees and their helpers to protest against decisions they know won’t be overturned.

In my book, it’s high time that new laws were introduced to stop this.

The introduction of a sin bin to banish the yaps, even just for 10 minutes or so, would certainly cool their jets.

My close shave with Covid

My beard was an unexpected victim of Covid last week.

Thanks to the brain fog the virus causes, I nearly shaved the bloody thing off.

I’d reversed my routine of trimming the whiskers first before removing the strimmer to do the straight lines with the razor blade.

But before I knew it I’d whacked a chunk out of my beard.