Parenting? It’s not that different from adolescence in terms of sneaking around

Parenthood is attempting to carve out time for yourself without being noticed

I’m sneaking down the stairs, doing everything in my power to stay as quiet as I can. My heart is pounding as I pre-empt the creaky boards, walking on tiptoes and pointing my hands in the air like some cartoon burglar.

My teeth are clenched as though the sheer force of will makes me lighter and quieter in my stealth mission. I hear a noise upstairs, the thudding of footsteps. I freeze. If I just close my eyes and stand completely still, the danger will pass. My pursuer will move on.

I squeeze one eye open, and see the worst. A tiny, blonde head peeping around the corner and yelling “Mummmmmmy, what you doin’?”

“Sssssshhhh, you’ll wake the whole house!” I shout-whisper. It’s too late. Mission aborted. Dammit.

In answer to my three-year-old son’s question, I had been trying to creep downstairs at 5am to get some blummin’ work done. How’s that for rock ‘n’ roll? The only time of day I can almost guarantee some peace and quiet in our house of four, with a Covid-enforced working-from-home dad/husband, is when everyone else is only dreaming of mischief. As soon as they wake, they’re straight into doing it.

With a heavy heart, I took my son into our bed to try to get us both back to sleep again. If I can’t work, I’d rather be resting than the alternative; playing Paw Patrol Vs Spider-Man for two hours until it’s actual wake-up-o-clock.

As I lay there, with his clammy, pudgy little hand on my face, thinking it wasn’t such a bad outcome after all, it hit me that becoming a parent is much like regressing to our teenage years.

All the sneaking around, trying to carve out a slice of independent adulthood without being noticed or, worse still, stopped, is pretty much parenthood in a nutshell.

Think about it. That sneaky little head shove into the cupboard to ram biscuits into your face without the kids noticing and demanding they get the same, the cheeks full of guilty chunks of chocolate as they kick at your ankles, asking what you’re up to — it’s getting caught at the grown-up’s booze cabinet all over again.

The creep backwards out of nursery in the morning, a neutral smile glued to your face lest they detect too much excitement and scream at you to stay? It’s a rerun of backing out to the school disco, promising that of course you’ll be good, and you’re not that bothered about going anyway. My mum reads this column so mum, trust me, I was always good.

But here’s the thing. Just as with teenage rebellion, it only really counts when there’s something to fight against.

I now sit in the kitchen, five hours later, with my eldest at school and my patrol guard son at nursery, and I have no-one to interrupt my time. My husband is in his home office and the house is quiet.

Therefore it stands to reason that, instead of smashing through all the work I have to do, it’s taken me a whole hour to type the last paragraph. Because I know I have another five hours of freedom, I’ve been busy with coffee-making, playing Wordle and day dreaming out the window.

Come half-an-hour-to-pick-up-o-clock, the panic will set in and I’ll rush through my to-do list in half the time it should reasonably take. But that’s parenthood for you. One long head mash of contradictions, paradoxes, tears and tantrums.

Like I said, it’s just like being a frustrated teenager all over again. Only with more bums to wipe.

