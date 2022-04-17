Party goes on for Boris Johnson because he doesn’t know right from wrong

Prime Minister will ride out ‘Partygate’ storm

I listened in disbelieving amazement last week as a number of commentators and politicians said that Boris Johnson should do the decent thing and resign as prime minister after his ‘Partygate’ fine.

My instant reaction was that Johnson clearly has no idea about how to do the right thing, because if he did he would have done it long ago.

But as the clamour for his head intensified, I wondered if anyone making the demands for him to depart seriously imagined he would fall on his sword.

Yes, in any normal political arena, the party should finally have been over when Johnson was fined by the Metropolitan Police for breaking his own Covid rules by attending a soiree in Downing Street.

But Boris’s world is far from normal. And he probably tells himself his wrongdoing is nothing compared to that of Vladimir Putin who is getting away with murder on a monstrous scale.

The Russian dictator must have been laughing up his sleeve at the situations Johnson finds himself in and the way in which he’s behaving. One minute he is the darling of Ukraine on his whistle-stop visit to Kyiv, the next the bête noire of Britain, and then planning to deport or relocate asylum seekers to Rwanda — which sounds like another disaster waiting to happen.

Boris Johnson with President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during his recent visit to Kyiv

An acquaintance of mine regularly gives me a hard time for regularly giving Boris Johnson a hard time. He reckons that Johnson’s been doing his best, citing his push for what have been invaluable Covid vaccines in particular.

I have to hold my hands up and plead guilty that I have rarely had a good word to say about Johnson, but in my defence I argue that I have, at least, been consistent all along.

From the day and hour that he was appointed as PM I have been saying he was bad news. Two days after he took office in July 2019, I wrote here: “I remember someone once saying that it would be a cold day in hell before Boris Johnson became prime minister. Well they were wrong. It was a scorcher.

“On his first day in Downing Street, Britain had its hottest July day on record. And there were people who wouldn’t hear tell of a coincidence but wondered instead if there was a devilish hand in it all.

“Certainly listening to Boris’s bluster in the House of Commons it was clear that the hot air wasn’t confined to outside the chamber. His appointment should have sent a collective chill down spines here. Mark my words — it’ll all end in tears”.

I won’t crow about having told you so and it gave me no pleasure to see what I believe was a complete mess of Brexit and Covid-19, in the months before scientists found a vaccine. Not to mention what I believe are his failures in Northern Ireland.

And more problems kept mounting up with Tory party sleaze and the cost of living explosion, which to be fair to Johnson was more to do with Putin than him.

Johnson’s apparent lies and his misleading of the public, however, have been staggering, particularly with his almost nonsensical responses over those Downing Street gatherings at the height of the pandemic, a time when millions of us were abiding by restrictions on social contact or meetings with families.

Even though many Tories have had their fill of Johnson, most of the murmurings from Westminster are that the majority of them don’t believe the time is right for him to go, given the crisis facing the world over Ukraine.

Some outsiders have queried who would want the job anyway?

But insiders say there would be no shortage of takers and the bookies have installed Liz Truss, Tom Tugendhat, Jeremy Hunt and Ben Wallace as front runners if Boris does pack his bags. Which he won’t…