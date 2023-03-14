Paul MacFlynn: Why policymakers are wrong to want us to have a recession

There is a strange thing happening in the world of economic policymaking right now. There are a group of people sitting and reading through all our economic data, waiting and hoping for it to show the beginnings of a recession. Worse still, if they don’t see a recession coming soon, they will take action to bring one about by themselves.

You’d be forgiven for thinking I was describing a band of super-villains in a new, arguably niche, comic book movie.

I am, in fact, referring to the people who set interest rates in your local central bank. Whether it is the Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank or our own Bank of England, these people want a recession, and they want it now.

I confess that this characterisation is somewhat over-dramatic. But if like me, you are following monetary policy developments these days, you might see my point.

There seems to be something perverse about an economic policy whereby a recession is the goal you’re trying to hit, rather than avoid.

We get monthly updates for various economic indicators such output growth, employment and wages. Generally, an economy where all these are increasing is considered to be in good shape.

Not so these days. These days such positive developments are met with grim commentary from monetary policymakers foretelling the grave decisions they will have to take to remedy this state of affairs.

They will say that they need to raise interest rates to combat the effect of positive economic trends on the price level. Interest rate increases make debt repayments like mortgages much more expensive and they also prevent firms borrowing to invest and grow.

They also tend to tip recovering economies into recessions. Policymakers will say that unless they do this, prices will spin out of control and that is a far worse position to be in.

It would seem then that we need to swallow the harsh economic medicine now and we’ll be glad of it in the future. To anyone who was involved in the austerity debates from 2010, such a mantra sounds eerily familiar.

Back then we were told if we didn’t get our debt and deficit under control fast, markets would take fright and we would be in a far worse position.

Looking back now, most economic commentators can concede that austerity was a disastrous economic policy decision that we are still paying the price for today.

How do we avoid falling prey to such scaremongering again?

The first thing to say is that, there is always an alternative. Back in 2010 there were ways to raise revenues, invest in our economy and grow our way out of recession.

Back then, such strategies were dismissed chiefly because they didn’t involve sufficient economic pain.

Well, it turns out economic flagellation is back in vogue, but this time, like the last time, there are alternatives too.

Secondly, the danger of prices spiralling out of control is largely overblown.

There is no evidence that pay awards are running higher than inflation.

That is because people’s long-term expectations for inflation remain pretty normal.

They understand the exceptional events that have led to this crisis, all they want to know is that their wages will eventually make up the ground they’ve lost.

Thirdly, we need to follow the money. If prices have been increasing so rapidly over the last year and wages haven’t run to meet them, where has all the money gone?

Profits. And by profits, I don’t just mean the obscene amounts of money that energy companies have been raking in throughout this crisis, but the many other firms who have been getting in on the act too. Anyone who looks at their broadband or mobile phone bill this month will know who I mean.

Taxing these profits removes pressure from our economy without impacting on vulnerable households.

Furthermore, the money can be used to alleviate cost of living pressures without reintroducing that pressure and in a way that safeguards our economy against similar shocks in the future. Using that money to provide services that people need — like childcare — removes a significant expenditure from household finances. It also removes the volatility of childcare costs from our inflation measures. Extend this to the housing sector and we can remove even more volatility.

What I’m trying to say here is that we don’t have to accept the doom-loop hypothesis that is currently being pushed by policymakers. There was an alternative to the masochism we unleashed in 2010 and there is an alternative to it now.

Paul MacFlynn is an economist and co-director of the Nevin Economic Research Institute (Neri).