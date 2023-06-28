Peter Summerton: Challenges brought by the Windsor Framework have been underestimated

Those who champion the agreement do a complete disservice to the ordinary people of Northern Ireland, writes Peter Summerton

The United Kingdom’s decision to leave the European Union created both political and commercial challenges to the movement of goods. With increasing division and toxicity in the political arena, it has become quite difficult for the logistics sector to comment on challenges without becoming drawn into the political wrangle.

The protocol, born out of the rushed and ill-considered negotiations, was deemed as the solution to the Brexit challenge posed by the Irish land border, however the attempt to crudely apply the Official Controls and Regulations to the very different mature regional supply chains between Great Britain and Northern Ireland was always set to fail.

Hauliers warned that the frequency, timing and value of movements simply meant that the application of EU import rules could not be applied in the context of the regional supply chain without causing diversions to trade routes and inevitable cost increases.

The Windsor Framework was sold to business as having “removed any sense of a border in the Irish Sea” and made “moving goods from Birmingham to Belfast as the same as moving goods from Birmingham to the Isle of Wight”. These political spin lines mirror the 2021 claims that there was “no border in the Irish Sea”.

However, professionals involved in moving goods between Britain and Northern Ireland don’t operate in the spin zone, but rather by process and fact.

It is highly concerning that given the focus that has been applied to GB-NI movements that the UK Government has almost completely avoided any detail on how EU goods passing through NI will be controlled and the obvious impact this will have on NI’s “unfettered” access to GB markets.

However, any simple analysis demonstrates that goods entering Northern Ireland from Great Britain are now subject to full EU controls and regulations, as if they were entering the EU via Dublin. This is referred to as the red lane and Northern Irish traders, bringing in raw materials from Britain are subject to the additional costs. Traders must then satisfy a further burden of bureaucracy to operate a HMRC rebate scheme to recover the duties for goods which did not enter the EU.

Therefore, unlike their GB counterparts, Northern Irish businesses must overcome the natural cost barrier of the Irish Sea but now also the hurdle of bureaucratic cost and delays in market response due to the third country relationship within the UK. The Windsor Framework red lane has become even more alienating than the original protocol. Manufacturers sourcing goods from the EU will be subject to substantially less controls and costs than non-retail traders moving goods within the UK from GB to NI.

However, there has been little focus on the red hurdles as media interest has focused on the “green lane”. Yet, it is essential to immediately point out that government suggestions that this lane provides market access like an internal GB movement are based on no factual foundation.

Rather than provide any sort of “green lane” access, the retail scheme provides a complex set of regulation to a trader group supplying directly to end users in Northern Ireland.

The complexities continue increase over time so even traders who qualify to use the green lane will divert their supply chains or elect to pay for the red lane. Again, overcoming the green lane hurdles are more burdensome than moving the same goods from the EU to GB.

Having rushed portions of the legislations through Parliament with little to no scrutiny, UK Government has begun to drip feed some of the detail to traders and the public. Each line of detail moves the reality of the Windsor Framework further away from the commitments made in Parliament and to the people.

Having claimed to have removed the Irish Sea border and made goods movements between GB and NI the same as goods movements between Birmingham and the Isle of Wight, one must ask why then are hundreds of millions of taxpayers’ pounds being spent on systems which are not required for internal UK movements? Why are larger border control posts required given that DAERA has confirmed that all checks that are required on goods going directly to the EU are already being carried out and why are even more staff required to do the reduced level of checks?

The Government has completely underestimated the challenge presented by the Windsor Framework. The scheduled timescales and application are completely unrealistic to the detriment of businesses at the sharp end of the Framework.

It is completely indefensible that Government should suggest that given the even more complex, frequent and lower value regional goods movements between GB and NI that the Windsor Framework requirements provide any sense of a solution.

Those that aspire to press on with the Framework do a complete disservice to ordinary shoppers in NI, irrespective of their political background, as the additional friction can only increase the cost of consumer goods, at a time when many families are already struggling.

Being prepared to point out the serious commercial and structural difficulties which have been created by an Irish Sea border must not become synonymous with a demand for the application of a land border.

The core principles of mutual enforcement move us beyond the current stalemate. It takes a leap of bravery to move from the exhaustively failed Windsor Framework negotiations.

Those who are prepared to make the jump to a mutual enforcement solution will deliver prosperity across these islands.

​Peter Summerton is a logistics commentator