Politicians continue to ignore the voices of our young people

Youth of today must be given the opportunity to share their views

Youth participation in politics is incredibly important. Young people make up roughly 26% of the global population, and in an ever-changing society, it is imperative that politicians listen to our voices.

Young people are inheriting a world impacted by social issues for which we hold little or no responsibility, including climate change, social inequity and economic disparity.

Yet, in the face of these huge challenges, it is young people who must step up and govern.

We often hear young people described as ‘future leaders’, ‘the next generation of leaders’ or ‘the leaders of tomorrow’.

However, invaluable youth contributions across the world have already shown us how age is not a precondition to excellent, bold and ambitious leadership.

The ‘Fridays for Future’ movement, pioneered by Greta Thunberg, is just one example of how young people can innovate and organise on a global scale.

As part of ‘Fridays for Future’, millions of students in over 150 countries participate in a climate strike every Friday. This international movement has been ground-breaking: it has prompted world leaders to take clear and decisive action on climate change, focused public attention on the climate crisis, and informed environmental consultations and negotiations.

It is therefore indisputable that — even where young people have not been equipped with adequate resources and platforms — they have demonstrated tremendous capacity to drive meaningful change, and to mobilise effectively.

However, it is also becoming increasingly apparent that institutional, social and economic barriers are still preventing young people from becoming leaders, pioneers and solution-brokers.

Young people are certainly social change-makers — literally leading generations of adults to think differently about ‘business as usual’.

Commenting on youth activism, specifically the ‘Fridays for Future’ movement, Sir David Attenborough remarks how young people have ‘clear sight’. In his view, young people ‘can see perhaps more clearly than the rest of us who have been around for some time’.

He then explains how young people are less ‘concerned about conditional clauses and on the other hand and that sort of stuff’, and how ‘we older ones should take notice of what they say.’

In short, Sir David Attenborough suggests that young people are less concerned about the ‘rules of the game’.

It is therefore frustrating to see how these same rules are proving most obstructive, preventing young people from becoming true agents of change.

We see this most clearly in the political arena. Political structures, international forums and global summits can often be quite opaque and elitist, with their highly technical language and complex processes.

Politics brings with it a unique vocabulary and an overwhelming number of acronyms. Simply deciphering these acronyms can be a challenge. Without providing young people with leadership experience and capacity-building training, it is difficult for us to understand how to effectively influence decision-making mechanisms.

We often hear about the importance of young people securing ‘a seat at the table’. There is no doubt that this seat is important. This seat ensures that young people are effectively represented in policy-making and decision-making spaces.

However, on its own, this seat is not enough.

As a young person, I do not want ‘a seat at the table’. I want to be equipped with the skills, education and experience to ensure that I can meaningfully engage and actively participate when I get there.

Unfortunately, our political structures and social systems do not consider youth engagement and participation to be a critical part of the solution, but a ‘nice to have’.

Too often, organisations see youth representation and participation as a ‘tick box exercise’. Young people are invited to speak on a panel to offer a ‘youth perspective’. Yet, this perspective is often marked as ‘other’, and not integrated into the panel discussion as one of many valuable perspectives.

Young people are invited to present policy recommendations to politicians. Yet, there is no active dialogue or formal feedback based on these recommendations.

Youth organisations are also often extremely underfunded, and there can be prejudices about the legitimacy of youth ‘expertise’. It is true that young people lack the experience of older people. Yet, dismissing the validity of youth experience somewhat undermines the vital role that countless young people have played in designing, drafting and delivering policy negotiations and discussions.

To overcome these obstacles, we must create more formalised spaces for young people to share their perspectives.

To advance youth engagement, young people should be actively involved in the development of political solutions and constructive dialogue. We need governments to create mentorship programmes that facilitate the transfer of skills and technical expertise from politicians to young people.

These types of funded programmes would strengthen intergenerational collaboration, proving mutually beneficial for both parties by promoting knowledge-sharing and enabling dialogue based on reciprocity and respect.

Corporations also need to start considering how they are integrating the voices of young people in organisational structures. How is your company enabling young people to drive solutions? Do you have a youth board advising your strategy? Are you encouraging young people in the business to bring up new ideas?

To develop young leaders, we clearly need to increase real-world leadership opportunities for young people. Think about how much more young people could achieve if we saw real, considered effort to build their toolkits, skillsets and resilience.

The upcoming Assembly election in Northern Ireland will provide an opportunity for MLAs to demonstrate a commitment to the needs and priorities of young people — and, to listen to them.

In my view, engaging young people should be one of their most critical priorities.