Potential for a real crisis in January if we don't stick to the rules now

Dr Paul Molloy says we must exercise extreme caution until vulnerable groups are vaccinated

I have been working on the Covid centre Altnagelvin now alongside my practice work since March.

In that time, what has become very clear are the patterns and time lines.

Generally when the Covid centre gets busy, it will be two weeks from that time until the wards and ICU are under pressure.

While it only takes 10 or 15 minutes to see and assess someone in the Covid centre, if they need admitted to hospital (probably around 10%) it will take several weeks for them to be discharged.

For a small percentage that will include an ICU stay and then the time to discharge increases.

Capacity therefore in the Covid centre itself is not an issue because we move people along but once in a bed or in ICU, they can’t be moved quickly and if you add new patients every day, that uses up all capacity

The easy answer is to say, have more beds or more ICU beds. If only it were that easy.

Firstly outside pandemic times, the numbers usually suffice. However the main issue is that doctors, nurses, domestic staff just don’t grow on trees and they need a break every day.

During the last surge in October and November, I heard of nurses and doctors who were on the verge of exhaustion and emotional collapse.

Spending 12 hours in protective clothing, sweating, while dealing with very sick patients is very demanding.

The second surge was followed by a lockdown which has just ended.

To be honest, I understand it when I see people out enjoying themselves. It is Christmas and like the summer, mentally a period of letting off steam was likely to occur.

This time however we have what happened over the summer and early autumn to inform us.

It is very clear that the numbers in Derry / Donegal were considerably higher than other areas for a good period of time.

It doesn’t really take a genius to work out why.

During the first very strict lockdown the numbers we were seeing in the Covid centre were very low. In late September and early October they increased quite considerably. This was followed by extreme pressures in the hospital in Derry.

This was followed by another stricter period.

This period ended last Friday.

On Monday in the Covid centre in Altnagelvin we saw 22 patients.

That corresponds to the busiest day at the beginning of the second surge.

The numbers this time have not really dropped with the lockdown period.

My natural worry then would be with the Christmas period coming and the fact that numbers haven’t really gone down, the potential is there for a real crisis in January and February.

I get the economic arguments and the other side of this. There is already massive poverty evident and mental health problems are increased.

There is a vaccine. It will be delivered as best we can. I think it’s an awful pity then that for two or three more months until we get the vulnerable groups vaccinated that we can’t just maintain our extreme caution.

The balance between the economy and human life is there for every individual to decide on themselves.

As with all illnesses we always think it will not darken our doors. As with all illnesses we find out that isn’t the truth.

Any unnecessary deaths now, with a vaccine on the boat to Northern Ireland and GPs planning the programme would fill me with great regret, if it happens.

Please please be careful over Christmas. Personal responsibility is the key.

Wear a mask, wash your hands, stay in your bubble.

Covid loves a crowd and hasn’t gone anywhere for the holidays.

Let’s just get over this Christmas. Let’s make sure we have lots more with all our parents and friends.

Thank you to all the community staff who look after patients in their homes.

Thanks to GPs for their flexibility and hard work.

Thank you to all my colleagues in secondary care, nurses, doctors, staff and managers who have laboured under the most extreme pressures.

Our current health minister also has done a good job, and has impressed with his leadership.

I hope we all have a peaceful Christmas and prepare for another very busy six months ahead.

Dr Paul Molloy is a GP working in Londonderry.