Relax guys, my anti-VIP tirade was just sour(dough) grapes

City lockdown meant I nearly missed out on my fave bakery... still, I’m glad to see end of these moral lectures

Last week I wrote about Dusty Joe Biden’s visit and how it would have no impact on our lives in this place. I may have been too hasty.

After the perils of nearly missing out on getting a sourdough loaf from my new favourite bakery in Belfast, Bakari on Donegall Street, I must admit that Crusty Joe (see what I did there?) had slightly more bearing on my day than expected.

Luckily, we were able to park in North Street and dander through an overwhelming police presence.

It made me laugh that the city centre was basically locked down from the night before, also almost messing me up. I was due at the Limelight to film a sketch with Shane Todd. Again, luckily enough, we were able to avoid any major diversions and we got it done, so keep an eye out for that.

All in all, though, it seemed like a damp squib to me. People seemed to make a lot out of that All Blacks/Black and Tans thing. But for a guy who clearly has a team of medical professionals on hand to keep him upright, I think Biden did all right. I mean, at least they landed in the right place and all.

US President Joe Biden delivers a speech at Ulster University earlier this month — © Getty Images

Do you know what I feel like I don’t need, however? Another visit from old Americans. But that’s what we got. Former US President Bill Clinton and former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton touched down as part of a 25th anniversary conference in honour of the Good Friday Agreement. I am sick of the memory porn that we all seem to love here.

I swear, I’m trying to get another loaf today and if someone gets in my way I will not be held responsible for my actions. Especially if it’s another cavalcade of guffawing politicians and buffoons.

Bill and Hillary Clinton, George Mitchell and Bertie Ahern at Queen's last week

Some people think that the Clintons — and Tony Blair, for that matter — are being a bit rich when it comes to accepting lavish welcomes as people of peace, given their horrific CVs, dishing out bits of foreign policy justice around the world.

To a certain extent I’d agree with that, but we should remember the roles they played in helping achieve relative peace here. That said, I do think the remembrance of such things could be slightly less grandiose and jingoistic.

Anyone who knows their Noam Chomsky (and I do) knows that Clinton and Blair’s administrations were at the forefront of what Chomsky called ‘new military humanism.’

This is how Chomsky described the practice of Western military interventions in certain places with intrinsic value to Western interests, dressed up as humanitarian responses.

For instance, the interventions in Sierra Leone and Kosovo in the late 1990s had intrinsic value to the West.

Sierra Leone had vast natural resources, including diamond mines, and is situated directly beside Liberia, a huge exporter of diamonds. The intervention in Kosovo came with the added bonus of removing dictator Slobodan Milosevic and dissolving Yugoslavia as a problem state in the Balkans.

Both interventions were pitched to the public as humanitarian crises that should not be ignored or face the dreadful consequences of ethnic cleansing, as had been seen in Bosnia in 1994.

Now, that’s all very serious from me and I’m supposed to be a bit of craic. So, what’s my angle? Well, I had occasion in 2011 to travel to Kosovo for research purposes and I investigated Kosovar and Serbian responses to the Western intervention.

There were some staggering results. Twelve years after the worst of that conflict, I witnessed people still rebuilding huge tracts of the city of Pristina. I witnessed people bartering, swapping bananas or bread for cups of coffee in cafés. I noticed people were spending various currencies and the US dollar was valued higher than all others. The people were amazing craic too. One guy told me about risking it to go out for a takeaway during a Nato airstrike. I also saw hotels and streets named after Tony Blair and Bill Clinton.

Several Kosovar reporters told me that Blair and Clinton were seen as great liberators, while the Serbian reporters I interviewed were less flattering, saying they were just as much dictators as Milosevic and wasn’t it interesting that much of the rebuilding was being done by US and UK companies?

Perhaps most strangely, there were children named Bill Clinton and Tony Blair.

From left: George Mitchell, Bill Clinton and Tony Blair at Queen's last week — © Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

So, the picture is definitely more complicated than we’d like it to be. But what’s the point of reducing everything down to the simplest explanation when we are capable of understanding and discussing complex issues? It is misrepresentative and crass. That’s something the BBC (not BBC NI) did here last week while reporting on the Stormont impasse: “Catholics and Protestants aren’t getting along.”

Now, I could say that is sort of accurate, but it’s not really the truth, is it? We can do better.

One thing I am certain of, however, in these very uncertain times, is that a visit from Bill, Hillary, Tony et al will be about as meaningful to people here as my trip to the bakery.

Hillary Clinton was a guest speaker at Queen's

Yes, ok, I’m a gaming nerd, but a Hell-uva good one

If you don’t already know this, I am a die-hard gamer. I am a nerd. I am a geek. And I am happy. One PC game I’m playing at the minute is a Second World War military simulator named Hell Let Loose. The game sees opposing teams of 50 players try to capture and hold critical points on true-to-life battlefields from some of the most notorious flashpoints of the war, like Omaha Beach and Foy. It is basically like playing Band Of Brothers.

A couple of things occurred to me while playing this game.

First, isn’t it odd to think that in a veteran’s lifetime they fought in the actual war and now thousands of people play virtual re-enactments on machines that weren’t even invented when the war was taking place?

Second, in real life I am a fairly passive person: I don’t like being told what to do and I don’t like telling others what to do, unless I’m telling them to shhh at gigs. But for whatever reason, I am a leader of men in this game.

A point needs taken and held? I am your guy. A point needs defended? No problem, we’ll set up an anti-tank battery, on the orders of Colonel Twank. Someone is disobeying orders? Don’t worry, we’ll gun him down and kick him from the squad. Nerd!

I have no idea what it must have been like for the people who actually fought in the war. While I use this game to de-stress, it makes me have nothing but the utmost respect for those who fought and died back then.

Have you noticed how many people say ‘upmost’ instead of utmost? Distressing.

So next time you think I’m just a comedian, remember I can take you through the virtual streets of Carentan like a boss. Nerd!