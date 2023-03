Republic of Ireland head coach Vera Pauw celebrates with Denise O'Sullivan during the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup play-off round 2 match between Scotland and Republic of Ireland in Glasgow, Scotland. (Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

‘OOH ah up the Ra’. Words that hurt deeply and burn into the very soul and being of hundreds of thousands of people in this complex, complicated island of ours and sung loudly by the Republic of Ireland women’s football team in their changing room on the greatest night of their sporting lives.