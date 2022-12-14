Richard Madeley sputtered and flapped at Mick Lynch and was shown up by the union boss who’s on the side of working people

Richard Madeley and Mick Lynch's spat was widely shared on social media

I actually feel quite sorry for Richard Madeley. Imagine being the living incarnation of a comedy character that was specifically created to send up every incompetent, desperate, right-wing presenter on telly – Steve Coogan’s Alan Partridge. Imagine, at this precise moment, looking even more ridiculous and more Partridge than the usual suspect, Jeremy Clarkson. And Clarkson punched a colleague because he couldn’t have the food he wanted. The stakes are high here.