Richard Madeley sputtered and flapped at Mick Lynch and was shown up by the union boss who’s on the side of working people

I actually feel quite sorry for Richard Madeley. Imagine being the living incarnation of a comedy character that was specifically created to send up every incompetent, desperate, right-wing presenter on telly – Steve Coogan’s Alan Partridge. Imagine, at this precise moment, looking even more ridiculous and more Partridge than the usual suspect, Jeremy Clarkson. And Clarkson punched a colleague because he couldn’t have the food he wanted. The stakes are high here.