Rising to the post-coronavirus lockdown challenge
There are very few moments in history when millions of us get the opportunity to reassess and reboot our lives, but this is one of them, writes Alex Kane
Alex Kane
A few days ago, a friend tweeted me to say he couldn't wait for the virus to be brought under control with a vaccine, followed by the removal of all lockdown restrictions and then the happy relief of a return to the 'old normal'. I knew what he meant, yet all I could think of was Abba's The Day Before You Came: