Running after nightfall feels like too much of a risk and too much of a gamble with our safety
Orla Chennaoui
It’s the time of year when snuggliness prevails, when previously bog-standard electric lights adopt a hue of cosy twinkle, and when it’s completely acceptable to change into your PJs before tea-time — though that’s most of the year in our home. It’s also the time when most women will forgo any attempt at an evening run and forget about spontaneous, post-work jogs for the next five months.