Scammers using Turkey disaster for profit are the lowest of the low

There’s a special place in hell for scammers profiting from the Turkey and Syria disaster

A family mourns moments after a body of a relative was pulled out of a building destroyed during the earthquake in Antakya, south-eastern Turkey — © AP

Relatives wait for news from rescue teams searching for three of their family members in Hatay, Turkey — © Getty Images

A relative mourns amid rubble as rescue workers recover the body of a loved one in Hatay, Turkey — © Getty Images

I’m a non-violent sort, but I’m almost tempted to make an exception in the case of the scammers capitalising on the misery of earthquake survivors in Turkey and Syria to steal relief money.

These shysters are conning thousands of pounds from people, including hapless folk in Northern Ireland who just want to help the beleaguered victims.

What’s happening should be beyond belief in a supposedly civilised world, but the shameful story emerging from one of the worst natural disasters in living memory is all too familiar.

The monsters’ methodology is simple: they set up bogus charities and post links online, hoping to lure unsuspecting social media users into making donations they then pocket.

It didn’t take long for the fakers to exploit the global goodwill in the most disgusting fashion possible, ignoring the damage their endless greed is doing and worsening the plight of people whose desperate pleas for help from makeshift camps have been deafening.

One of the scam photos which shows a firefighter with six fingers cradling a child

One report I heard said that within 24 hours of the catastrophe, one cybersecurity firm had detected no fewer than 12,000 scams.

Since then, experts have lost count of the number of people who’ve been on the receiving end of ‘heartfelt’ emails from bogus do-gooders, many of them purporting to represent well-known charities and others promoting fictional organisations.

Sadly, ripping off people has become big business for many of these snakes, who observers say honed their skills during the pandemic and after Russia invaded Ukraine.

The trick has been for the reprobates to tug at the heart-strings of concerned folk, not that they had to pull too hard in the aftermath of the earthquakes.

These sickening rogues have been coining it, collecting money through PayPal or via cryptocurrencies after posting false images to make their appeals look worthy of support.

They’ve even been attaching news footage of the disaster to their social media posts to bolster the pretence they are on the ground and battling to save lives.

I’m told that some of the photographs have been created using specialist software.

One such image purports to show a firefighter cradling a child in his arms amid the ruins, but it’s since been established that the picture, which has gone viral, isn’t genuine, with a rather large clue provided by the fact that the so-called rescuer has six fingers.

Other photographs appearing with the rogue appeals have been exposed as having come from separate disasters around the world.

The Charity Commission has urged potential donors to be careful but acknowledged that could be difficult because the scammers are always finding new ways of fleecing the public.

It urged anyone who wants to help to first check the charity is real by searching for it on government websites.

The unfortunate spin-off to all the scamming is that it may discourage some from making donations at all.

Depressingly, it’s part and parcel of the chicanery that’s all around us today.

Every week there’s a new addition to the tools of deception emanating from the supposedly wonderful world of technology, be it in the form of a scam phone call or email.

It’s now so bad that I ignore most of the communications that come my way.

Any calls I do take usually end with the scammers hanging up because I get stuck into them.

But I know some of my friends have been caught out by calls claiming to be from their banks or service providers.

My mantra is simple: don’t believe a word they say and don’t click on anything from any source you don’t know.

Sectarian thugs destroying the beautiful game

The disgraceful missile-throwing by so-called Linfield supporters during their side’s humiliating defeat by Glentoran at the Oval last week was nothing new.

Quite properly, the thuggery has brought calls for action to root out trouble-makers, such as those who struck Glentoran goalkeeper Aaron McCarey with a bottle.

‘Big Two’ games have been the trigger for clashes for as long as I can remember, from an attack on Glens keeper Albert Finlay before a game in 1966, to running battles in the unreserved grandstand rafters as fans swapped ends at half-time; to on-pitch battles at cup finals; and after the Glens won the Irish League title 18 years ago.

But that’s not the half of it. In a 2005 game, BBC Radio Ulster commentators made an on-air plea to absent police officers to quell a riot, and the security isn’t much better now. In more recent times, Linfield have tried to encourage young supporters to behave themselves, banding together in a group called Blue Unity, but some fans still repeatedly sing sectarian and paramilitary songs.

More mature and sceptical Linfield fans think it’s time for them to shut up and pack up.

DUP must buck up its ideas

As the uncle of a man whose wife owes her life to a new liver, I’m unashamedly biased in the argument over organ transplants, but I’ve now resigned myself to not caring if the stalemate is resolved at Stormont or Westminster.

The DUP’s decision to block the return of the Assembly to rubberstamp organ donation legislation was as frustrating as it was predictable.

Fair play to Dr Catherine McCarroll, who criticised the party’s MLAs for “denying hope to people awaiting a transplant”.

The DUP told Catherine, who had a double lung transplant, it was “working hard” to ensure Westminster approved the necessary legislation.

It’s simple buck-passing, but please God let the buck stop somewhere, whether or not a deal on the protocol is struck.

Hypocrisy taken to new heights

The balloon that was shot down over the States may have been a lot of hot air, but it was a gas to hear the Yanks complaining that the Chinese delivery was a spy in the sky.

After all, Joe Spy-den has more sophisticated high-tech surveillance systems than balloons in skies all over the world. Pot, kettle, black from the White House.