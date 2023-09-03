September is the real New Year, full of promise – so why is it that a sense of disappointment soon follows?

It’s the first weekend of my favourite month of the year and even the fact that I am at this very moment that you’re reading, lying banjaxed in a tent at Electric Picnic can’t dampen the optimism I am always flooded with at the onset of autumn. Forget January, September is the real New Year. It’s the point in the year when all the wheels have come off all our best-laid plans, but crucially, it’s not too late to turn things around.