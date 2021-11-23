Series of reports will hopefully stimulate some debate on NI’s finances

The creation of the Fiscal Council was proposed in the New Decade New Approach agreement to bring greater transparency and independent scrutiny to the finances of the Executive and the public sector in Northern Ireland more broadly.

We are part of growing international community of official-but-independent fiscal watchdogs, providing non-partisan analysis of public finances without fear or favour.

Yesterday we produced two documents which are the first in a series of reports which we hope will help increase understanding and stimulate debate on Northern Ireland’s finances.

The first is an assessment of last month’s UK Spending Review — which largely determines how much money the Executive has to play with in setting its Budget — and the second is what we hope is a reasonably comprehensive reference guide to the Northern Ireland public finances — where the money come from and goes to, and how it is managed, legislated for and reported on in official statistics and accounts. When it comes to the spending review, the key message is that whatever the sums of money involved, with the Block Grant now set through to 2024-25, the Executive has a golden opportunity to set a reforming three-year Budget after seven successive years in which spending plans have been put in place year by year, and in three of those years dictated by the UK Government. One consistent message that we have constantly heard from stakeholders across the political spectrum is that this run of single year budgets has stymied long-term thinking and policy action in many areas, such as health reform and the development of an infrastructure project pipeline.

You might argue that there was scope for more long-term thinking even in the absence of a multi-year Block Grant settlement, but there is certainly scope for it now.

The immediate challenge will be for the parties to agree a shared set of priorities for the Draft Budget, which in practice means deciding how much money to devote to health — widely recognised as the top priority — and then which programmes to prioritise thereafter.

As regards the amount of money in the pot, the Finance Minister has said that Block Grant settlement is insufficient for Northern Ireland’s needs, but it is nonetheless larger than most people would have expected — for all the devolved administrations.

That reflects the Budget judgements made at the UK level as Rishi Sunak is planning for the UK to be a higher spending and higher taxing economy coming out of the pandemic than going in. As well as the assessment of the Spending Review, the council has now also published a reference guide to finances here.

Although this is designed as a guide rather than a report which reaches a particular conclusion, from the fact that the Executive is responsible for almost £9 in every £10 of public spending in Northern Ireland but less than £1 in every £20 of revenue raised to challenges of the multi-party structure which hampers reallocation of resources as priorities change and indeed the cost of super-parity, it is our hope the guide will be a useful tool in future conversations.