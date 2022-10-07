Society has made people living in bigger bodies feel like crap. But shutting off this shaming power is a genuine revelation

You can rely on kids to readily say what adults won’t; not to your face, at least. “Mummy, you have a big tummy,” my daughter observes, hitting at my midsection like a great big drum. She’s right, I do. “You’re right, I do,” I say, neutrally, gently. More than anything, I wonder whether, at three years old, she is already making associations in her head about what big tummies are supposed to mean. Does she simply see a bigger tummy and no more, or does she see something else? A lesser or ‘worse’ body than those who have ‘smaller’ tummies?