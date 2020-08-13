Standing side by side, we'll build back better than ever
Cross-community cooperation during pandemic has been remarkable. Along with combined strength of Union, it will ensure that we prevail, says Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson
The rainbow balloon stickers that still doggedly adhere to seemingly every commercial vehicle in the greater Belfast area brought a much-needed splash of colour and a sizeable serving of hope to the people of Northern Ireland during the toughest days of the coronavirus lockdown.