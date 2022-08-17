Straight men, if you want to find love you’ll need to do better

Heterosexual men are seeing fewer dating opportunities because women are demanding higher relationship standards. But, as Kate Ng says, isn’t it high time single men rose to the occasion instead of accusing women of being ‘too picky’?

It seems like it’s harder than ever to be a single heterosexual person looking for love. Judging by the endless dispatches from my female friends in the dating pool trenches, finding a single man who is not An Arsehole is akin to staying cool during this heatwave: impossible. These friends report being patronised, fetishised or insulted by potential dates, who apparently think this is how they are going to find the woman of their dreams.