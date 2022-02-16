Students must find balance between work and relaxation

Half-term should be all about rest, not obsessing over exams

This week marks February half-term for families, teachers, students and schoolchildren living in Northern Ireland. There are some fantastic cultural events taking place throughout this week, including the NI Science Festival, which provide brilliant opportunities for families to spend time together, and to visit cultural attractions in the local area.

However, amidst the buzz and busyness of February half-term, it is also critical that we take the opportunity to slow down and rest.

A conversation with an A-level student at the beginning of the week reminded me of this. This student was telling me how exhausted she was, having just completed an intense term of continuous assessments.

I started to ask her about her plans for the week. How was she going to relax? Was she going to enjoy time with her friends? What television shows was she going to catch up on? “At least you’ll get a bit of a break”, I added.

However, as she outlined her long, interminable to-do list, it struck me that half-term would mean quite the opposite of a break for her. Rather than serve as an antidote to busyness, half-term might be better understood as another form of busyness.

Her week would be filled with revision for upcoming mock exams, ongoing preparations for university, and co-ordinating group projects. Ironically, school seemed to sound like a lot less work than half-term.

The clear sense of overwhelm that she was experiencing made me think about the relentless expectations we place on students, and the potential impact of these expectations.

Schoolchildren are affected by the pressures of exams, homework and deadlines, and the weight of these issues is felt more profoundly in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic.

For example, many students are experiencing heightened levels of anxiety at the prospect of exam halls reopening for the first time in two years. For current A-level students, this year will be the first time that they sit in-person exams — after two years of online assessments.

It is therefore perfectly understandable how this change of environment and examination procedures would make schoolchildren feel worried or anxious. It can be challenging to quantify the levels of stress which schoolchildren currently experience, as many children do not talk to anyone in school if they feel worried or sad.

However, we do know that there is cause for concern. Indeed, young people today experience higher levels of stress and anxiety than young people living during the Second World War. This is a sad indictment of our social and education systems.

So, what needs to change?

Governments must take the necessary steps to strengthen mental wellbeing measures in schools. Mental health programmes should be integrated into the education curriculum. Schools should have a trained counsellor on site to provide children with the necessary support.

However, schools will never become mentally healthy places if school holidays do not reflect these same principles. In other words, we must change our attitudes towards rest.

There appears to be an unfair, subtle expectation that students should stay ‘productive’ even during their holidays. Of course, working hard at school is incredibly important, and productivity is not an inherently bad thing. Nor are exams. Nor is homework.

However, is there a potentially toxic message at the heart of this pressure to constantly be productive? What message do we teach our children when good grades and doing ‘well’ at school becomes intricately connected to self-worth?

Indeed, many students are reportedly deriving a sense of value from their academic performance. This not only has a potentially harmful impact on students’ mental health and wellbeing, but it also distorts the way in which we value education and learning.

When we obsess about education to the extent that it is only about achieving top grades, we change the way we value learning. We alter the goals of our education system to the extent that we no longer leave space for creativity, collaboration and curiosity.

When exams were cancelled following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, many students asked: ‘what’s the point’?

The attitudes of these students revealed the flaws in our education system. We placed so much value on exam-based learning that students only perceived knowledge as valuable if it could be regurgitated in an exam hall.

The relentless pressure on students to continue working, even during their holidays, is therefore confounded by the fact that exams have become the only metric by which schools measure academic ability.

This half-term, let’s allow students to ‘be’ rather than ‘do’. This unstructured time will allow students to develop critical thinking, cultivate creativity and stimulate their imagination. This will not only support their learning and development, but more importantly, this will have a positive impact on their mental health and wellbeing.

Many experts have pointed out that the Covid-19 pandemic provided the perfect opportunity to think about how we can restructure our school curriculums and re-design examination procedures. However, as we consider new learning models for schools, the most important thing we can do to support young people is to encourage them to rest.

It is easy to assume that rest is synonymous with school holidays. Yet, contrary to popular belief, rest must be prioritised and built in. This half-term, let’s encourage students (and teachers) to do just that.