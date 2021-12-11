Taking a lateral flow test is not a big deal ... people seem to forget we’re in midst of a pandemic

Is it really that big a deal to set aside a few minutes of your day and test yourself with a free lateral flow test?

The Executive’s plea for us all to take two lateral flow tests a week to help stop the spread of Covid-19 hasn’t gone down too well with many people.

And going by the Belfast Telegraph’s social media comments that may be a bit of an understatement.

One reader, rather harshly, said: “Those who have tests without having any symptoms every week to see if they are sick should also go to the cemetery each week to see if they are dead.”

Another added: “Sounds like they’re desperate for numbers to implement their restrictions.”

Many other comments criticised the Executive’s call over their own opinion that lateral flow tests are not effective.

Drowned out in the negativity of the social media cesspit were just a couple of people backing the idea to test yourself in order to help protect your loved ones and those around you.

Are people forgetting we're living in a global pandemic?

Over the past eight days, I have been taking lateral flow tests as my fiancee unfortunately tested positive for the virus.

We both drove to the test centre to get the PCR tests, which took us around 45 minutes in total.

I’m not doing the tests because I want to; I’m doing them to protect my loved ones, no matter how minimally disruptive it may be to my day-to-day life.

I personally can’t say I felt like a government stooge when ordering a free lateral flow testing kit, booking the PCR tests, or when I spend five minutes taking a lateral flow.

Is it really worth spending your day angrily typing a death threat to a politician over Covid restrictions or sharing false information on lateral flow tests on social media?

I’d rather spend my time taking a lateral flow test twice a week to give myself some peace of mind that I am not carrying the virus into the home of those I love or passing it on to a vulnerable person in a pub or restaurant.