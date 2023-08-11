Taylor Swift: 1989 is the album that made me fall in love with the artist, I can’t wait for the re-release

As Taylor Swift announces the release of a re-recording of album 1989, fan Jessica Rice reveals what it means to her

Growing up I was terrified by the anti-pirated music ads at the start of every DVD I watched.

I knew I didn’t have the confidence to break the law but I also knew I didn’t have the money to download all the trending artists at the time.

So when I was given my first iTunes voucher for Christmas in 2014 I needed to pick one album to listen to on repeat, every day.

The lucky album I chose was Taylor Swift’s 1989 and by the time my Christmas dinner was ready I was already a die-hard Swiftie.

I quickly memorised the lyrics of all the songs on the album, I pored over every metaphor, hoping to find the ‘deeper meaning’ behind each song.

Being 12, I couldn’t relate to many of the experiences Taylor discussed on her album, but that doesn’t mean I didn’t passionately sing along with my whole heart.

I thought I kept my obsession to a normal level but my little sister recently told me that she can’t listen to any of the songs on 1989 without hearing my off-key singing in the back of her head, so maybe I didn’t conceal it as well as I’d hoped.

Despite not being able to master Taylor’s vocal range I still have so many fond memories connected to 1989.

I remember spending hours on Videostar, an app similar to TikTok, with my cousins and sisters, creating the perfect music video for my favourite song on the album; Welcome to New York.

A normal fan may have stopped their obsession there, but a true Swiftie of the time knew all the behind-the-scenes gossip.

It wasn’t enough to know Bad Blood was about Katy Perry, we needed to theorise on what Katy did to evoke such a strong revenge song and music video.

It wasn’t enough to know Style was about Harry Styles, we had to recreate the red lip classic look.

If you didn’t want a Blank Space cake for your birthday then you weren’t a true Swiftie (I didn’t actually get the cake but I definitely wanted it).

As I got older, and earned some more iTunes money, I began to listen to Taylor’s other albums but 1989 was the one that made me fall in love with her.

Listening to Taylor’s re-releases of Red, Speak Now and Fearless has given me so much nostalgia, and now that I can relate to the love and heartbreak Taylor sings about the songs I can appreciate them so much more.

I can’t wait to hear the songs that shaped so much of my pre-teen life as an adult.

The fact there’s going to be five tracks on the album from the Vault is just amazing beyond belief.

I can only hope Taylor repeats what she did with her Speak Now re-release.

Swifites were excited to see Taylor Launther in the I Can See You music video but imagine how fast the internet would crash if Katy Perry or Harry Styles joined her in a music video of the 1989 re-release.