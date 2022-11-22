The BBC played a blinder in calling out Qatar abuses during World Cup coverage
The channel ignored the opening ceremony and instead spent 30 minutes talking about FIFA corruption and the host nation’s criminalising of LGBTQ+ people
Pat Stacey
FIFA has a long and ignoble history of awarding the World Cup to some of the most corrupt and repressive nations on earth, stretching right back to 1934, when it was played in the Italy of Benito Mussolini, who saw it as a golden opportunity to promote fascism.