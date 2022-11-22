The BBC played a blinder in calling out Qatar abuses during World Cup coverage

The channel ignored the opening ceremony and instead spent 30 minutes talking about FIFA corruption and the host nation’s criminalising of LGBTQ+ people

Gary Lineker anchored the BBC’s World Cup coverage, which ignored the opening ceremony to focus on human rights

Pat Stacey

FIFA has a long and ignoble history of awarding the World Cup to some of the most corrupt and repressive nations on earth, stretching right back to 1934, when it was played in the Italy of Benito Mussolini, who saw it as a golden opportunity to promote fascism.