The challenge facing NI is to turn absence of conflict into peace

NI must be a place where people of all backgrounds can co-exist

Peace comes dropping slow," observed W B Yeats. That is clearly true in Northern Ireland, where you might conclude we have not yet achieved a "settled peace". But what is peace? Is it merely the absence of conflict? Or should we aspire to a reconciled society? In which case, how we do reconcile communities with such deep divisions, where there are strong disagreements not only about the constitutional and legal status of "our home place", but even what we call it?