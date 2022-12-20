The Good Friday Agreement evolved with consent of people of NI but does it need a refresh?

In an editorial for the Belfast Telegraph, the chair of the NI Affairs Committee Simon Hoare MP asks the public to share their thoughts on how the Good Friday Agreement has helped them and how it could be improved 25 years after it was signed.

The Belfast/Good Friday Agreement (GFA) is an historic event. It instigated an evolutionary process. It was not a static event. It has evolved with the consent of the people of Northern and the goodwill of others to stay relevant.

This is key to its longevity. The question that my committee is looking into is does it need - via a Silver Anniversary review - a refresh to keep it relevant?

In 1998 Northern Ireland turned towards peace after decades of violence that had taken thousands of lives and scarred countless more.

Among those thousands many were ordinary people, their lives snuffed out as they turned up for work, went to the shops, or drank in a pub. Loved ones lost in the blink of an eye.

Grief and the people’s demands for a better future finally brought parties and governments together, to coalesce around a deal to attempt to end the conflict.

Through this, with political bravery, leadership, patience and compromise, the Belfast/GFA was born.

Thankfully, the agreement was successful in significantly reducing violence.

Bombing and shooting incidents, which amounted to hundreds per year in the nineties and the early 2000s, numbered just 25 in 2021/22.

Having achieved its most critical aim of ending bloodshed, the agreement’s political aspects have, over time, increased in importance, whether they are arrangements at Stormont or on north-south or east-west cooperation.

To maintain its relevance, and contrary to popular belief, the agreement has been amended, and always with mutual consent of the major NI political parties, the UK and Ireland.

Most of the changes have related to how the Assembly and the Executive operate, and it’s unsurprising that the major changes have come when the Executive cannot be formed.

In 2006, the St Andrews Agreement altered aspects of Strand One of the agreement and restored Stormont following years of stand-off.

The New Decade, New Approach deal did the same again in 2020 after a three-year break.

As a fifth attempt to kickstart Stormont since February regrettably failed just two weeks ago, people may be forgiven for wondering “is the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement still delivering for me?”

To find out, and to gather ideas of what could be done to improve it, the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee are seeking ideas from anyone with views on the issue.

We also want to hear how it’s helped you, your family and your neighbourhood.

With your input, we can all make sure it continues to thrive. Please submit your thoughts through the NI Affairs Committee’s webpage on the effectiveness of the institutions of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement.