The Good Friday Agreement remains wrapped in instability and is edging ever closer to the cliff edge

A couple of days ago, in response to a tweet from me about the Good Friday Agreement (GFA) being regarded by the British and Irish Governments as “too important to fail”, John Taylor (Lord Kilclooney) noted: “If the Belfast Agreement fails, there will be no Stormont nor cross-party agreement within Northern Ireland. Instead: short-term rule from Westminster and UK Government discussion with Dublin for a united Ireland. This will result in a terrible revival of violence in our island!”