Members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) on the picket line outside Belfast City Hospital in Belfast last month as nurses in England, Wales and Northern Ireland took industrial action. (Liam McBurney/PA Wire)

“Intolerable and unsustainable.” Those are the words that Professor Phil Banfield, chair of the British Medicine association, has used to describe the situation with the NHS. It is a full-blown crisis, with as many as 500 people a week dying unnecessarily because of overcrowding and delays at Accident and Emergency departments.