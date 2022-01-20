The NI Protocol must be changed to help protect the hard-won peace here

The UK and EU can bridge the gaps to iron out the issues for a proper deal, writes Liz Truss

Northern Ireland has so much to be proud of. Businesses here set the standard in the industries of the future such as fintech. Clean innovation is thriving, whether it is in building the world’s largest offshore tidal generator or the world’s first hydrogen-powered buses. Smash hit shows like Game of Thrones are filmed across Northern Ireland, demonstrating its unique cultural influence.