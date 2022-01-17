| 1.1°C Belfast

The only advice mums-to-be need is to tell people offering advice and hard-won wisdom to sod off

Tanya Sweeney

Bumpy road: Everyone wants to give their tuppence-worth of advice to women who are pregnant

Last week, I bumped into an old friend in a local restaurant. As ever, I could hear her raucous laughter reverberating around the room. My husband and I were on a much-needed date night, having been washed ashore after the mayhem of Christmas. We were exhausted and depleted — shadows of the people we were before Elf on the Shelf and the peeling of a thousand spuds. Part of me envied my friend’s sheer gust of energy.

I went to her table, where she was seated with her partner, and offered a festive hug (don’t @ me; I had a mask on). “Oh no, I can’t. I’m pregnant,” she countered joyfully. Sure enough, she was three weeks or so off her due date. She had a brilliantly uncomplicated pregnancy. Unlike me, she still felt and looked vaguely human, even rounding onto the home stretch.

