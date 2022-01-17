The only advice mums-to-be need is to tell people offering advice and hard-won wisdom to sod off

Last week, I bumped into an old friend in a local restaurant. As ever, I could hear her raucous laughter reverberating around the room. My husband and I were on a much-needed date night, having been washed ashore after the mayhem of Christmas. We were exhausted and depleted — shadows of the people we were before Elf on the Shelf and the peeling of a thousand spuds. Part of me envied my friend’s sheer gust of energy.