The painting disaster in daughter's bedroom that proved I really am the Frank Spencer of DIY
Kerry McLean
I really need things to go back to normal while I still have a house to call my home. The problem is, with spending far more hours at home than I normally would do over the last few months, I not only have the time to notice more flaws and problems, I also have had the time to watch instructional videos on the internet and fool myself into thinking I can carry out all manner of decorations and repairs by myself.