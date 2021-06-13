Offer the over-60s who were given AstraZeneca a different vaccine for their second shot

Many of the over-60s are rightly aggrieved. They were told the only vaccine available to them was the AstraZeneca vaccine. This is because they were deemed to be at a lower risk of it causing the very rare type of blood clotting called Vaccine-Induced Thrombotic Thrombocytopenia (VITT) which was occurring in younger people. The basis for this decision must therefore have been that if we want to use up the AstraZeneca vaccines in order to reach the important medical and political goal of getting as many adults vaccinated as soon as possible, it would be safest to use the AstraZeneca vaccine in people aged between 60 and 70 years of age.