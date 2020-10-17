The rise and fall of Sinn Fein's Michelle O'Neill

She led Sinn Fein to an historic victory within weeks of replacing Martin McGuinness; this week, a LucidTalk poll found she was NI's most unpopular party leader. Where did it all go wrong asks Alex Kane

For someone who had been working in the Assembly for Sinn Fein since 1998 - she was just 21 - as a political advisor to the Mid-Ulster MLA Francie Molloy, who was elected in her own right in 2007 and who served as a minister in both the Department of Health and Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, there was still quite a lot of surprise when Michelle O'Neill was chosen to replace Martin McGuinness in January 2017.