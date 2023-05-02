The robot apocalypse is coming! But first, AI is on its way for your jobs

You might think you’re safe, but if you work in a field that can be handed over to an algorithm, rest assured that it eventually will be.

What’s the coolest apocalypse scenario? I’m quite partial to zombies myself, but that’s probably because I was in university during the great zombie boom of the late 2000s, where it was impossible to engage with a piece of media that didn’t have some kind of “zombie mode”. Spending five years asking strangers in the smoking areas of pubs, “hey, how do you think you’d survive a zombie apocalypse?” is basically millennial navy seals training.