The shameful neglect of elderly in Northern Ireland

Older people in NI can no longer come last in line, says the deputy chief and policy director at advocacy charity, Hourglass

Suffering: the number of older people who experience abuse is signficantly underestimated. Credit: Getty Images/Stock image

Northern Ireland is ageing and over the last 100 years we’ve seen average life expectancy rise by decades.

Aren’t we fortunate to be growing older, with longer lives ahead of us?

We’re surrounded by older people we look up to, they are our parents, our grandparents, our peers and our friends.

They share wisdom, advice and experience.

So why is it that older people, their safety and happiness, is last in line, barely visible when it comes to policy and support?

In 2020, Hourglass NI conducted a poll which sadly, although not surprisingly, showed there were over 68,000 older victims of abuse in Northern Ireland (1).

Our helpline deals with over 8,000 calls (2) from victims and concerned people every year but with many cases going unreported or unnoticed, we know this is the only the tip of the iceberg.

Despite the number of people it affects and the profound impact it has, the abuse of older people has a very low profile within government, the wider political sphere and amongst the general public.

It’s clear that as a society, we woefully underestimate the number of older people who experience abuse.

A study we conducted at the end of last year revealed not one person surveyed thought the number of UK victims reaches over 2.5m every year (3).

Those older people that we look up to, as integral parts of our society are in fact being neglected, abused and deprioritised and we aren’t aware it’s going on or don’t want to believe it is.

Only 11% of people in Northern Ireland think of older adults (65+) when they think of victims of abuse.

However, a quarter of those people (25%) think of animals.

As a charity who believes that everyone deserves to be safe in older age, our job is to raise awareness of this hidden issue, help people talk about it and act as a vital lifeline for people or loved ones that might be experiencing abuse.

But does greater awareness bring greater safety in older age?

It certainly helps.

But, we need legislation in place to help drive forward safer ageing in Northern Ireland and an Adult Safeguarding Bill will help make that a reality.

Not only will this bring Northern Ireland in line with legislative protections across the wider UK but it will help more victims, or those concerned, come forward to raise worries about abuse.

As we create a culture where older people feel listened to and supported in taking the matter forward, we help create a society which values older people more and protects and safeguards their rights.

Animal welfare, grouse shooting and even issues such as parking have been given more attention over the past year than abuse of older people.

There currently also isn’t a single source of statutory funding in Northern Ireland with ring-fenced resources to tackle the abuse of older people and no funding has been allocated to this issue specifically since 2016.

This is no longer acceptable and coming out the back of a pandemic, where older people have been shut off behind closed doors and within care homes, our fear is that many more people than we realise have been suffering in silence.

In early 2021 we set out to try and understand the impact of the pandemic on older people who might be experiencing abuse. Lack of data and reporting around any form of neglect and abuse in Northern Ireland meant this was extremely hard.

Whilst we have seen new figures released by the PSNI in recent weeks, showing an increase of reports of sexual assault in the past year amongst those aged 13 and above, we still don’t know how many of these cases are older people.

However, what we do know is there is growing concern amongst the general public.

In May 2021 a survey we conduced showed that 55% of people in Northern Ireland believe abuse and neglect of older people has increased as a result of the pandemic restrictions.

Closed doors aren’t the only thing fuelling this.

We also found attitudes regarding what “counts” as abuse are thought to be inflaming the crisis with almost a quarter of those surveyed not recognising that “acts of domestic violence directed towards an older person” count as abuse.

Whilst it is clear greater awareness of the issue is needed, we’re calling for passage of the new Adult Safeguarding Bill in Northern Ireland to be expedited.

Older people can no longer fall last in line and we need to establish an authority who has the power to respond and intervene in situations of abuse.

We believe this can only be achieved through involving the voices and experiences of those who have been affected by abuse — those with lived experience.

Tackling this issue warrants a dedicated approach, an identifiable strategy, with specific commitments.

Only then can we all look forward to growing older, safer.

Further information is available at wearehourglass.org or by calling the free helpline on 0808 808 8141

Note 1. In June 2020, Hourglass commissioned an update to the existing survey – Growing Old under Lockdown 2020. Overall, 2,505 people took part in the follow-up survey across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland

Note 2. Data from Hourglass’ NI helpline

Note 3. In November 2021, Hourglass commissioned a study – Last in Line. Overall, 1,000 people across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland took part