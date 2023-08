Think about starting your every single day trying to put clothes on a person who not only doesn’t want the clothes on their body but is also willing to physically fight you over it

My god, the sheer amount of manual labour involved in parenting young kids cannot be overstated. Sorry for jumping so abruptly in there without even a “hi, hello, how are you!” I’m writing this column in a snatched moment between making the 84th snack of the day and trying to get a cup of coffee down my throat so I can survive the next eight hours and then subsequent 15 years of parenting.