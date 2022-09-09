The time to live your best life is right now… none of us are guaranteed tomorrow

As you sit down to read this, how much time have you given yourself? How many minutes have you set aside to browse through the columns and articles on these pages, to allow your mind to wander to a different space?

Maybe you’ve made yourself a cup of tea and are gifting yourself a good half an hour. Or maybe, as is often the case with me, you’re speed-reading on the loo, skipping ahead to the sentences below and hoping to get the gist without having to take the time to absorb every word.

Time is a nebulous, subjective commodity. It ticks on the same for all of us, but feels entirely different depending on our circumstances; dragging on too long when we’re bored, running out too quickly when we’re having fun.

For such a precious commodity, it is a truly democratic leveller, freely available to all of us and entirely finite. It is something that can’t be bought or banked. Whenever it runs out, at the end of the day, or the end of a lifetime, that’s it, it’s gone. Whatever our circumstances, or personal wealth, there is no way of getting it back, or hustling just a few minutes more.

I’ve had cause to think of time quite a lot this week because of two, very different and very sad circumstances involving former colleagues. One, a mum of a toddler girl, was diagnosed with cancer during the summer and is currently undergoing treatment. The other died in his bed of a heart attack and was laid to rest during the week. Neither of them are yet in their forties.

In both circumstances, time has been a cruel mistress. In the case of the wonderful man who died, he could never have known his tomorrow wasn’t coming. In the case of the mum with cancer, she must surely now give more thought than she would ever have wished, to all the tomorrows she hopes will come.

Time, when it comes down to it, is all we have and all we want. It’s how memories are made, friendships strengthened, experiences enjoyed.

When it runs out, we literally have nothing. And yet, despite us knowing this, we mostly act as though we have all the time in the world. As though somehow, we are the only ones who will come out of all of this alive.

I don’t want this to come across as morbid, because for me, it’s absolutely not. You’re alive right now and reading these words, and that alone is a glorious thing. The alive bit, not necessarily the reading of my drivel.

A friend said to me recently that we can’t possibly live as though every day were our last, and he’s right. It would be too exhausting, too reckless, too emotionally draining. But I do believe we should live closer to the knowledge that time will come to an end, than not. I do think we should remind ourselves more often, that the moment we have right now, is all we really have, and to be glad of that at least.

None of which is to say that we should be continually grateful simply to be here. That would be unhealthy and a little preposterous. Not to mention annoying.

We all have bad days and we have to allow ourselves those. And let’s be honest, most days of our lives do come with a tomorrow.

But don’t fool yourself into thinking you’ll get on with living your best life at some time in the future, as though that future were guaranteed. That way of thinking almost guarantees that you won’t. Try thinking, instead, that you’re building towards your best life right now. That you’re using your time in the current moment to make the best of what you can. In my humble, limited experience, if you can live your life with that mindset, you’ll probably find your best life is already here.

