The ‘tradwife’ life just isn’t for me — I don’t find joy in doing laundry and cooking casseroles

The social media platform TikTok, beloved of Gen Z, appears to be home to some fairly questionable trends (Cloud bread, anyone?). And yet one has snagged on my imagination. The TikTok hashtag #tradwife has garnered 110.6 million views. The ‘tradwives’, in case you haven’t heard yet, are proud to be homemakers, who financially rely on their husbands and appear to reject modern feminism. They are usually on TikTok, striking in fire-engine lipstick, vintage frocks and pinnies, next to the stove or washing line.